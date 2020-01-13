Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Curley 68, St. Mary’s 52
Benjamin Franklin High School 88, Woodlawn 74
Boys Latin 55, Glenelg CS 40
Bullis 74, Episcopal, Va. 68
Clear Spring 59, Francis Scott Key 56
Damascus 69, Sherwood 59
Dematha 70, Gonzaga College, D.C. 67
Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 66, Parkside 61
Gaithersburg 84, Northwest – Mtg 71
Hammond 61, Concordia Prep 30
Harford Tech 63, Saint Paul’s Boys 46
Kenwood 52, Dundalk 51
Long Reach 65, South Carroll 62
Mardela 74, Salisbury Christian School 43
Marriotts Ridge 65, South River 56
Maryland School for the Deaf 81, Rockbridge Academy 55
Mergenthaler 70, Coppin Academy 57
Montgomery Blair 76, John F. Kennedy 66
Oakland Mills 93, Catonsville 41
Paint Branch 62, Blake 55
Park School 79, Key 59
Parkville 100, Aberdeen 60
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 81, Good Counsel 73
Randallstown 60, Atholton 59
Richard Montgomery 64, Clarksburg 58
Sandy Spring Friends School 75, Spencerville Academy 47
Springbrook 84, Northwood 58
St. Andrew’s 53, Bishop McNamara 45
St. Frances 61, Loyola 49
St. John’s Catholic Prep 63, Indian Creek 54
Thomas Stone 62, Patuxent 42
Walt Whitman 66, Magruder 64
Watkins Mill 62, Rockville 56
Winston Churchill 65, Wheaton 46
Wootton 64, Walter Johnson 63
Worcester Prep School 75, Chincoteague, Va. 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 44, Keyser, W.Va. 25
Bethesda 75, Albert Einstein 48
Broadneck 39, Severn 31
Century 46, Glenelg 44
Clarksburg 78, Richard Montgomery 66
Coppin Academy 60, New Town 50
Fallston 43, Joppatowne 33
Forest Park 86, National Academy Foundation 16
Francis Scott Key 59, Clear Spring 42
Frankfort, W.Va. 60, Bishop Walsh 45
Frederick 65, North Hagerstown 13
Gaithersburg 44, Northwest – Mtg 22
Hammond 49, Patapsco 46
Kenwood 48, Dundalk 15
Maryland School for the Deaf 41, Rockbridge Academy 29
Montgomery Blair 67, John F. Kennedy 33
Mountain Ridge 52, Northern Garrett 33
Northwood 57, Springbrook 36
Notre Dame Prep 42, Concordia Prep 34
Oakland Southern 55, Hampshire, W.Va. 40
Paint Branch 50, Blake 42
Rising Sun 38, Elkton 37
River Hill 50, Arundel 30
Rockville 53, Watkins Mill 40
Salisbury Christian School 67, Mardela 36
Sherwood 70, Damascus 32
South Carroll 52, Long Reach 23
St. Frances 79, Roland Park Country 40
Walt Whitman 60, Magruder 18
Walter Johnson 58, Wootton 41
Western STES 71, Eastern Tech 39
Winston Churchill 88, Wheaton 28
Worcester Prep School 51, St. Peter and Paul 10
