Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Curley 68, St. Mary’s 52

Benjamin Franklin High School 88, Woodlawn 74

Boys Latin 55, Glenelg CS 40

Bullis 74, Episcopal, Va. 68

Clear Spring 59, Francis Scott Key 56

Damascus 69, Sherwood 59

Dematha 70, Gonzaga College, D.C. 67

Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 66, Parkside 61

Gaithersburg 84, Northwest – Mtg 71

Hammond 61, Concordia Prep 30

Harford Tech 63, Saint Paul’s Boys 46

Kenwood 52, Dundalk 51

Long Reach 65, South Carroll 62

Mardela 74, Salisbury Christian School 43

Marriotts Ridge 65, South River 56

Maryland School for the Deaf 81, Rockbridge Academy 55

Mergenthaler 70, Coppin Academy 57

Montgomery Blair 76, John F. Kennedy 66

Oakland Mills 93, Catonsville 41

Paint Branch 62, Blake 55

Park School 79, Key 59

Parkville 100, Aberdeen 60

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 81, Good Counsel 73

Randallstown 60, Atholton 59

Richard Montgomery 64, Clarksburg 58

Sandy Spring Friends School 75, Spencerville Academy 47

Springbrook 84, Northwood 58

St. Andrew’s 53, Bishop McNamara 45

St. Frances 61, Loyola 49

St. John’s Catholic Prep 63, Indian Creek 54

Thomas Stone 62, Patuxent 42

Walt Whitman 66, Magruder 64

Watkins Mill 62, Rockville 56

Winston Churchill 65, Wheaton 46

Wootton 64, Walter Johnson 63

Worcester Prep School 75, Chincoteague, Va. 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 44, Keyser, W.Va. 25

Bethesda 75, Albert Einstein 48

Broadneck 39, Severn 31

Century 46, Glenelg 44

Clarksburg 78, Richard Montgomery 66

Coppin Academy 60, New Town 50

Fallston 43, Joppatowne 33

Forest Park 86, National Academy Foundation 16

Francis Scott Key 59, Clear Spring 42

Frankfort, W.Va. 60, Bishop Walsh 45

Frederick 65, North Hagerstown 13

Gaithersburg 44, Northwest – Mtg 22

Hammond 49, Patapsco 46

Kenwood 48, Dundalk 15

Maryland School for the Deaf 41, Rockbridge Academy 29

Montgomery Blair 67, John F. Kennedy 33

Mountain Ridge 52, Northern Garrett 33

Northwood 57, Springbrook 36

Notre Dame Prep 42, Concordia Prep 34

Oakland Southern 55, Hampshire, W.Va. 40

Paint Branch 50, Blake 42

Rising Sun 38, Elkton 37

River Hill 50, Arundel 30

Rockville 53, Watkins Mill 40

Salisbury Christian School 67, Mardela 36

Sherwood 70, Damascus 32

South Carroll 52, Long Reach 23

St. Frances 79, Roland Park Country 40

Walt Whitman 60, Magruder 18

Walter Johnson 58, Wootton 41

Western STES 71, Eastern Tech 39

Winston Churchill 88, Wheaton 28

Worcester Prep School 51, St. Peter and Paul 10

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

