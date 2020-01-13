Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 68, Riverbend 51
Alleghany 78, Giles 46
Amherst County 60, Rustburg 51
Bishop Ireton 86, Flint Hill School 85
Bullis, Md. 74, Episcopal 68
Carroll County 48, Galax 32
Charlottesville 69, Nelson County 56
Clover Hill 59, Powhatan 51
Culpeper 70, Spotsylvania 58
Floyd County 93, James River-Buchanan 72
Franklin County 42, Hidden Valley 39
Fresta Valley Christian School 40, Mountain View Christian Academy 37
Fuqua School 80, Timberlake Christian 40
Greenbrier Christian 63, Gateway Christian 45
Greensville County 60, Southampton 42
Heritage-Lynchburg 62, Liberty-Bedford 54
Huguenot 87, Monacan 81
James River-Midlothian 58, Manchester 42
Jefferson Forest 43, E.C. Glass 38
Lancaster 46, Mathews 45
Liberty Christian 55, Brookville 32
Louisa 52, Patrick Henry-Ashland 40
McLean 92, Trinity at Meadowview 50
Mountain View 66, Rappahannock 57
North Stafford 55, Colonial Forge 52
Northampton 84, Franklin 58
Northwood 84, Twin Valley 57
Paul VI Catholic High School 81, Good Counsel, Md. 73
Potomac 75, Chancellor 64
Radford 60, Glenvar 35
Riverheads 68, Parry McCluer 35
Salem-Va. Beach 58, Hickory 40
South Lakes 55, Oakton 45
Stone Bridge 81, Broad Run 71
Surry County 68, Appomattox Regional GS 0
Tuscarora 70, Park View-Sterling 45
Veritas Classic Christian School 78, The New Community School 22
Wakefield School 57, Randolph-Macon Academy 50
William Monroe 59, Madison County 43
Wilson Memorial 65, Monticello 46
Woodstock Central 53, Luray 43
Worcester Prep School, Md. 75, Chincoteague 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fluvanna vs. Rockbridge County, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 31, Rustburg 22
Atlee 52, Deep Run 33
Blacksburg 54, Giles 35
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 47, Kenston Forest 30
Cape Henry Collegiate 34, StoneBridge School 27, OT
Chantilly 59, Washington-Lee 30
Clarke County 57, Skyline 55
Colonial Forge 61, North Stafford 47
Covington 46, Eastern Montgomery 37
Culpeper 63, Spotsylvania 56
E.C. Glass 52, Jefferson Forest 29
Fauquier 53, John Handley 28
Franklin 60, Northampton 59
Franklin County 77, Hidden Valley 25
Galax 58, Northwood 13
Glenvar 52, Parry McCluer 23
Greenbrier Christian 33, Gateway Christian 21
Greensville County 58, Southampton 38
Hayfield 62, Westfield 59
Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Liberty-Bedford 52, 2OT
James River-Midlothian 59, Manchester 26
Lancaster 48, Mathews 29
Lloyd Bird 63, George Wythe-Richmond 17
Loudoun County 43, John Champe 30
Luray 44, Woodstock Central 36
Meadowbrook 54, J.R. Tucker 48
Miller School 56, Central Virginia Home School 51
Monacan 79, Huguenot 40
Mountain View 47, James Monroe 39
Narrows 48, Craig County 41
Patrick Henry-Ashland 63, Goochland 37
Powhatan 40, Clover Hill 32
Rappahannock County 58, Manassas Park 31
Richmond Christian 51, Isle of Wight Academy 20
Riverside 48, Mount Vernon 45
Roanoke Catholic 67, Fuqua School 11
Salem-Va. Beach 68, Hickory 22
Spotswood 57, Louisa 33
Staunton River 51, Tunstall 21
Stone Bridge 48, Broad Run 45
Strasburg 52, Page County 44
Surry County 68, Appomattox Regional GS 0
Sussex Central 47, Park View-South Hill 32
Tuscarora 48, Park View-Sterling 26
Veritas Classic Christian School 50, The New Community School 4
Wakefield 63, Lee-Springfield 57
Wilson Memorial 71, Broadway 52
York 44, Northumberland 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Christiansburg vs. Floyd County, ccd.
