Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 68, Riverbend 51

Alleghany 78, Giles 46

Amherst County 60, Rustburg 51

Bishop Ireton 86, Flint Hill School 85

Bullis, Md. 74, Episcopal 68

Carroll County 48, Galax 32

Charlottesville 69, Nelson County 56

Clover Hill 59, Powhatan 51

Culpeper 70, Spotsylvania 58

Floyd County 93, James River-Buchanan 72

Franklin County 42, Hidden Valley 39

Fresta Valley Christian School 40, Mountain View Christian Academy 37

Fuqua School 80, Timberlake Christian 40

Greenbrier Christian 63, Gateway Christian 45

Greensville County 60, Southampton 42

Heritage-Lynchburg 62, Liberty-Bedford 54

Huguenot 87, Monacan 81

James River-Midlothian 58, Manchester 42

Jefferson Forest 43, E.C. Glass 38

Lancaster 46, Mathews 45

Liberty Christian 55, Brookville 32

Louisa 52, Patrick Henry-Ashland 40

McLean 92, Trinity at Meadowview 50

Mountain View 66, Rappahannock 57

North Stafford 55, Colonial Forge 52

Northampton 84, Franklin 58

Northwood 84, Twin Valley 57

Paul VI Catholic High School 81, Good Counsel, Md. 73

Potomac 75, Chancellor 64

Radford 60, Glenvar 35

Riverheads 68, Parry McCluer 35

Salem-Va. Beach 58, Hickory 40

South Lakes 55, Oakton 45

Stone Bridge 81, Broad Run 71

Surry County 68, Appomattox Regional GS 0

Tuscarora 70, Park View-Sterling 45

Veritas Classic Christian School 78, The New Community School 22

Wakefield School 57, Randolph-Macon Academy 50

William Monroe 59, Madison County 43

Wilson Memorial 65, Monticello 46

Woodstock Central 53, Luray 43

Worcester Prep School, Md. 75, Chincoteague 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fluvanna vs. Rockbridge County, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 31, Rustburg 22

Atlee 52, Deep Run 33

Blacksburg 54, Giles 35

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 47, Kenston Forest 30

Cape Henry Collegiate 34, StoneBridge School 27, OT

Chantilly 59, Washington-Lee 30

Clarke County 57, Skyline 55

Colonial Forge 61, North Stafford 47

Covington 46, Eastern Montgomery 37

Culpeper 63, Spotsylvania 56

E.C. Glass 52, Jefferson Forest 29

Fauquier 53, John Handley 28

Franklin 60, Northampton 59

Franklin County 77, Hidden Valley 25

Galax 58, Northwood 13

Glenvar 52, Parry McCluer 23

Greenbrier Christian 33, Gateway Christian 21

Greensville County 58, Southampton 38

Hayfield 62, Westfield 59

Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Liberty-Bedford 52, 2OT

James River-Midlothian 59, Manchester 26

Lancaster 48, Mathews 29

Lloyd Bird 63, George Wythe-Richmond 17

Loudoun County 43, John Champe 30

Luray 44, Woodstock Central 36

Meadowbrook 54, J.R. Tucker 48

Miller School 56, Central Virginia Home School 51

Monacan 79, Huguenot 40

Mountain View 47, James Monroe 39

Narrows 48, Craig County 41

Patrick Henry-Ashland 63, Goochland 37

Powhatan 40, Clover Hill 32

Rappahannock County 58, Manassas Park 31

Richmond Christian 51, Isle of Wight Academy 20

Riverside 48, Mount Vernon 45

Roanoke Catholic 67, Fuqua School 11

Salem-Va. Beach 68, Hickory 22

Spotswood 57, Louisa 33

Staunton River 51, Tunstall 21

Stone Bridge 48, Broad Run 45

Strasburg 52, Page County 44

Surry County 68, Appomattox Regional GS 0

Sussex Central 47, Park View-South Hill 32

Tuscarora 48, Park View-Sterling 26

Veritas Classic Christian School 50, The New Community School 4

Wakefield 63, Lee-Springfield 57

Wilson Memorial 71, Broadway 52

York 44, Northumberland 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Christiansburg vs. Floyd County, ccd.

___

