Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boys Latin 78, Mt. Carmel 74
Delmarva Christian, Del. 67, Worcester Prep School 43
Dematha 72, Rancho Christian, Calif. 65
New Town 62, Allderdice, Pa. 42
St. Charles 55, Riverdale Baptist 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin-Brothersvalley, Pa. 38, Allegany 36
Forbes Road, Pa. 51, Hancock 44
Hampshire, W.Va. 42, Bishop Walsh 34
Keyser, W.Va. 46, Northern Garrett 22
Oakland Southern 42, Fort Hill 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
