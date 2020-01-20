Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Scores

January 20, 2020 9:30 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boys Latin 78, Mt. Carmel 74

Delmarva Christian, Del. 67, Worcester Prep School 43

Dematha 72, Rancho Christian, Calif. 65

New Town 62, Allderdice, Pa. 42

St. Charles 55, Riverdale Baptist 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin-Brothersvalley, Pa. 38, Allegany 36

Forbes Road, Pa. 51, Hancock 44

Hampshire, W.Va. 42, Bishop Walsh 34

Keyser, W.Va. 46, Northern Garrett 22

Oakland Southern 42, Fort Hill 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

