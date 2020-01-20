Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 62, Monticello 40

Benedictine 69, Fuqua School 58

Bishop O’Connell 73, Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 72

Booker T. Washington 47, Currituck County, N.C. 22

Catholic High School of Va Beach 49, Camden County, N.C. 28

Clarke County 46, Madison County 30

East Rockingham 69, Luray 51

Edenton Holmes, N.C. 58, Great Bridge 45

Glenvar 59, Blacksburg 56

Greenbrier Christian 71, Pasquotank County, N.C. 38

Honaker 62, Tazewell 56

John Champe 69, Independence 58

Middlesboro, Ky. 72, Thomas Walker 36

Norfolk Collegiate 58, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 47

North Stafford 66, King George 40

Oak Hill Academy 84, Bishop Gorman, Nev. 70

Page County 52, Strasburg 45

Parry McCluer 60, Eastern Montgomery 21

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Cave Spring 58

Paul VI Catholic High School 70, Sierra Canyon, Calif. 62

Perquimans, N.C. 68, Deep Creek 58

River View, W.Va. 80, Richlands 75, OT

Seton School 78, Randolph-Macon Academy 42

St. Michael 84, Fresta Valley Christian School 34

Winston Salem Christian, N.C. 76, TPLS Christian 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central – Wise vs. KACHEA, Tenn., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carroll County 48, Floyd County 41

Fredericksburg Christian 61, Foxcroft 30

Fresta Valley Christian School 47, St. Michael 11

Glenvar 50, James River-Buchanan 10

Grundy 68, Mountain Mission 63

Holston 57, Council 26

Honaker 82, Tazewell 46

Lee High 53, Rye Cove 41

Letcher County Central, Ky. 63, Central – Wise 56

Madison County 55, Clarke County 46

Radford 58, Giles 39

Rural Retreat 57, Bland County 33

Spotswood 52, East Rockingham 26

Stuart Hall 69, Roanoke Valley Christian 53

Twin Springs 62, Sullivan North, Tenn. 21

Warhill 49, Middlesex 19

StatVA Classic=

Landstown 57, Norcom 26

Princess Anne 70, Lake Taylor 45

Veritas Classic Christian School 57, Woodrow Wilson 50

Western Branch 45, Lloyd Bird 35

Woodside 39, Deep Creek 34

