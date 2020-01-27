Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Scores

January 27, 2020 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Delmarva Christian, Del. 93, Salisbury 61

Havre de Grace 68, Tome 25

New Town 65, Carver Arts & Tech 27

Advertisement

North Harford 64, Harford Christian 49

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Oakland Mills 94, Dundalk 71

Owings Mills 61, Baltimore Chesapeake 48

Perry Hall 74, Aberdeen 72

Reginald Lewis 69, SEED 47

Salisbury Christian School 58, Sussex Academy, Del. 35

South Carroll 70, Fallston 58

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Woodlawn 74, Overlea 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clear Spring 43, Hancock 36

Delmarva Christian, Del. 76, Salisbury 10

Dunbar 44, National Academy Foundation 37

Gerstell Academy 46, Baltimore Catholic 30

Liberty 71, Winters Mill 33

Milford Mill 51, Loch Raven 49

Mountain Ridge 48, Allegany 44

Mt. Carmel 45, Mercy 26

New Town 47, Carver Arts & Tech 23

North County 53, Severn 28

North Harford 40, Joppatowne 35

Oakland Southern 64, Northern – Cal 27

Oxford, Pa. 44, Bohemia Manor 24

Randallstown 49, Overlea 32

Saint Paul’s Girls 60, Notre Dame Prep 29

Salisbury Christian School 42, Sussex Academy, Del. 30

St. John’s Catholic Prep 73, Archbishop Spalding 67

Westminster 36, Manchester Valley 17

Woodlawn 44, Eastern Tech 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
1|28 Federal Data Mixer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter pilots perform an 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

1986: Challenger disaster at Cape Canaveral