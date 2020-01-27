Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Delmarva Christian, Del. 93, Salisbury 61
Havre de Grace 68, Tome 25
New Town 65, Carver Arts & Tech 27
North Harford 64, Harford Christian 49
Oakland Mills 94, Dundalk 71
Owings Mills 61, Baltimore Chesapeake 48
Perry Hall 74, Aberdeen 72
Reginald Lewis 69, SEED 47
Salisbury Christian School 58, Sussex Academy, Del. 35
South Carroll 70, Fallston 58
Woodlawn 74, Overlea 62
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clear Spring 43, Hancock 36
Delmarva Christian, Del. 76, Salisbury 10
Dunbar 44, National Academy Foundation 37
Gerstell Academy 46, Baltimore Catholic 30
Liberty 71, Winters Mill 33
Milford Mill 51, Loch Raven 49
Mountain Ridge 48, Allegany 44
Mt. Carmel 45, Mercy 26
New Town 47, Carver Arts & Tech 23
North County 53, Severn 28
North Harford 40, Joppatowne 35
Oakland Southern 64, Northern – Cal 27
Oxford, Pa. 44, Bohemia Manor 24
Randallstown 49, Overlea 32
Saint Paul’s Girls 60, Notre Dame Prep 29
Salisbury Christian School 42, Sussex Academy, Del. 30
St. John’s Catholic Prep 73, Archbishop Spalding 67
Westminster 36, Manchester Valley 17
Woodlawn 44, Eastern Tech 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
