Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

January 6, 2020 3:06 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Kyle Keller from Miami for C Jose Estrada. Designated RHP Jake Jewell for assignment.

Eastern League

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES — Named Lorenzo Bundy manager, Luis Rivera bench coach and Tanner Miracle performance coach.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Paul Watson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Nick Easley, CB Cam Lewis, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, OT Victor Salako, RB Christian Wade, QB Davis Webb and DE Jonathan Woodard to reserve/future contracts.

Advertisement

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Dan Godsil to a reserve/future contract.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Fired defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ryan Vermillion athletic trainer.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Announced the sale of the Montreal Alouettes to Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Dalton Smith to Rochester (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Matt Tennyson from injured reserve and assigned to Binghamton (AHL).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Igor Shesterkin from Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Niko Mikkola from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned D Jake Walman to San Antonio.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Tom McCollum from Florida (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Ronny Deila coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Traded their 2020 first-round (No. 6) pick to North Carolina for the 2020 first- (No. 9) and second-round (No. 18) draft picks. Acquired F Kealia Ohai from Houston for D Katie Naughton and the 2020 second-round (No. 18) draft pick.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Laura Harvey coach of the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — QB Tua Tagovailoa announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — LB Willie Gay Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jovan Dewitt outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

WISCONSIN — RB Quintez Cephus announced he will enter the NFL draft.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set