Monday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Kyle Keller from Miami for C Jose Estrada. Designated RHP Jake Jewell for assignment.
BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES — Named Lorenzo Bundy manager, Luis Rivera bench coach and Tanner Miracle performance coach.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Paul Watson to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Nick Easley, CB Cam Lewis, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, OT Victor Salako, RB Christian Wade, QB Davis Webb and DE Jonathan Woodard to reserve/future contracts.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Dan Godsil to a reserve/future contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Fired defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ryan Vermillion athletic trainer.
CFL — Announced the sale of the Montreal Alouettes to Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Dalton Smith to Rochester (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Matt Tennyson from injured reserve and assigned to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Igor Shesterkin from Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Niko Mikkola from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned D Jake Walman to San Antonio.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Tom McCollum from Florida (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Ronny Deila coach.
|National Women’s Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Traded their 2020 first-round (No. 6) pick to North Carolina for the 2020 first- (No. 9) and second-round (No. 18) draft picks. Acquired F Kealia Ohai from Houston for D Katie Naughton and the 2020 second-round (No. 18) draft pick.
USSF — Named Laura Harvey coach of the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team.
ALABAMA — QB Tua Tagovailoa announced he will enter the NFL draft.
MISSISSIPPI STATE — LB Willie Gay Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jovan Dewitt outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
WISCONSIN — RB Quintez Cephus announced he will enter the NFL draft.
