Monday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of OF Luis Robert from Charlotte (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Kyle Keller from Miami for C Jose Estrada. Designated RHP Jake Jewell for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Shogo Akiyama on a 3-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Brandon Allen hitting coach of Memphis (PCL); Tyger Pederson hitting coach of Springfield (TL); Rick Harig pitching coach and Brian Burgamy hitting coach of Palm Beach (FSL); Adrian Martin pitching coach and Cody Gabella hitting coach of Peoria (MWL); Dean Kiekhefer pitching coach and Jason Broussard hitting coach of State College (NYP); Renee Cortez pitching coach and Daniel Nicolaisen hitting coach of Johnson City (Appalachian); Joe Hawkins manager and Tyler Wolfe and Bernard Gilkey hitting coaches of the GCL Cardinals; BJ Roper-Hubbert hitting coach of the DSL Blue; Estuar Ruiz manager and Ismael Castro and Luis Cruz hitting coaches of the DSL Blue; Chris Swauger minor league field coordinator; Russ Steinhorn minor league hitting coordinator; Jason Isringhausen minor league roving pitching instructor; Cale Johnson minor league pitching analyst; Barry Weinberg special adviser to player development; Braden Looper and Orlando Palmeiro Cardinals core coaches; Keith Joint player development medical coordinator; Aaron Rhodes player development strength and conditioning coordinator; Matt Leonard player development rehab coordinator; DC McShea player development performance specialist; and Victor Kuri player development rehab coordinator assistant.

Advertisement

Eastern League

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES — Named Lorenzo Bundy manager, Luis Rivera bench coach and Tanner Miracle performance coach.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Paul Hall, Jr. to a contract extension.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed C Jason Agresti, INF Santiago Chirino, RHP Matt Dallas, and RHP Christian Tessatore to contract extensions.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP James Mulry to a contract extension. Signed RHP Austin Hutchison.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed C Arturo Nieto and RHP Zac Westcott.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Sold the contracts of RHP Garrett Harris, LHP Domenic Mazza, and RHP Garrett Mundell to the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Nick DeTringo.

New York-Penn League

BROOKLYN CYCLONES — Named Ed Blankmeyer manager.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Paul Watson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Nick Easley, CB Cam Lewis, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, OT Victor Salako, RB Christian Wade, QB Davis Webb and DE Jonathan Woodard to reserve/future contracts.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Darion Clark to a reserve/future contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Dan Godsil to a reserve/future contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton and FB Elijah Wellman to reserve/future contracts.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Davin Bellamy.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Fired defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Quincy Adeboyejo, LB Terez Hall, DB Obi Melifonwu, DB Adarius Pickett, WR Devin Ross, DL Nick Thurman and OL Najee Toran to future contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ryan Vermillion athletic trainer.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Announced the sale of the Montreal Alouettes to Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Travis Rudolph and Kayaune Ross, DBs Malik Boynton and Clifton Duck, and LB Otha Peters.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Dalton Smith to Rochester (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Trevor Lewis from injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Fire coach Peter Laviolette.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Matt Tennyson from injured reserve and assigned to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Igor Shesterkin from Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Niko Mikkola from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned D Jake Walman to San Antonio.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Tom McCollum from Florida (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Ted Dreaver accepted a 39-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Ronny Deila coach.

ORANGE COUNTY FC — Signed MF Seth Casiple.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Traded their 2020 first-round (No. 6) pick to North Carolina for the 2020 first- (No. 9) and second-round (No. 18) draft picks. Acquired F Kealia Ohai from Houston for D Katie Naughton and the 2020 second-round (No. 18) draft pick.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Laura Harvey coach of the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — QB Tua Tagovailoa announced he will enter the NFL draft.

ALBANY (N.Y.) — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Nick Bochette to accepted the same position at Temple.

BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Frank Cignetti Jr. offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — LB Willie Gay Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jovan Dewitt outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

RUTGERS — Named Jeff Poulard assistant athletic director of compliance and Andrew Aurich offensive line coach.

TEMPLE — Named Nick Bochette women’s soccer coach.

VIRGINIA TECH — RB Deshawn McClease announced he will enter the NFL draft.

WISCONSIN — WR Quintez Cephus announced he will enter the NFL draft.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.