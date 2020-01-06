Monday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of OF Luis Robert from Charlotte (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Kyle Keller from Miami for C Jose Estrada. Designated RHP Jake Jewell for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Shogo Akiyama on a 3-year contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Brandon Allen hitting coach of Memphis (PCL); Tyger Pederson hitting coach of Springfield (TL); Rick Harig pitching coach and Brian Burgamy hitting coach of Palm Beach (FSL); Adrian Martin pitching coach and Cody Gabella hitting coach of Peoria (MWL); Dean Kiekhefer pitching coach and Jason Broussard hitting coach of State College (NYP); Renee Cortez pitching coach and Daniel Nicolaisen hitting coach of Johnson City (Appalachian); Joe Hawkins manager and Tyler Wolfe and Bernard Gilkey hitting coaches of the GCL Cardinals; BJ Roper-Hubbert hitting coach of the DSL Blue; Estuar Ruiz manager and Ismael Castro and Luis Cruz hitting coaches of the DSL Blue; Chris Swauger minor league field coordinator; Russ Steinhorn minor league hitting coordinator; Jason Isringhausen minor league roving pitching instructor; Cale Johnson minor league pitching analyst; Barry Weinberg special adviser to player development; Braden Looper and Orlando Palmeiro Cardinals core coaches; Keith Joint player development medical coordinator; Aaron Rhodes player development strength and conditioning coordinator; Matt Leonard player development rehab coordinator; DC McShea player development performance specialist; and Victor Kuri player development rehab coordinator assistant.
BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES — Named Lorenzo Bundy manager, Luis Rivera bench coach and Tanner Miracle performance coach.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Paul Hall, Jr. to a contract extension.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed C Jason Agresti, INF Santiago Chirino, RHP Matt Dallas, and RHP Christian Tessatore to contract extensions.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP James Mulry to a contract extension. Signed RHP Austin Hutchison.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed C Arturo Nieto and RHP Zac Westcott.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Sold the contracts of RHP Garrett Harris, LHP Domenic Mazza, and RHP Garrett Mundell to the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Nick DeTringo.
BROOKLYN CYCLONES — Named Ed Blankmeyer manager.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Paul Watson to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Nick Easley, CB Cam Lewis, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, OT Victor Salako, RB Christian Wade, QB Davis Webb and DE Jonathan Woodard to reserve/future contracts.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Darion Clark to a reserve/future contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Dan Godsil to a reserve/future contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton and FB Elijah Wellman to reserve/future contracts.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Davin Bellamy.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Fired defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Quincy Adeboyejo, LB Terez Hall, DB Obi Melifonwu, DB Adarius Pickett, WR Devin Ross, DL Nick Thurman and OL Najee Toran to future contracts.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ryan Vermillion athletic trainer.
CFL — Announced the sale of the Montreal Alouettes to Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Travis Rudolph and Kayaune Ross, DBs Malik Boynton and Clifton Duck, and LB Otha Peters.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Dalton Smith to Rochester (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Trevor Lewis from injured reserve.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Fire coach Peter Laviolette.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Matt Tennyson from injured reserve and assigned to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Igor Shesterkin from Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Niko Mikkola from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned D Jake Walman to San Antonio.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Tom McCollum from Florida (ECHL).
USADA — Announced weightlifter Ted Dreaver accepted a 39-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Ronny Deila coach.
ORANGE COUNTY FC — Signed MF Seth Casiple.
|National Women’s Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Traded their 2020 first-round (No. 6) pick to North Carolina for the 2020 first- (No. 9) and second-round (No. 18) draft picks. Acquired F Kealia Ohai from Houston for D Katie Naughton and the 2020 second-round (No. 18) draft pick.
USSF — Named Laura Harvey coach of the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team.
ALABAMA — QB Tua Tagovailoa announced he will enter the NFL draft.
ALBANY (N.Y.) — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Nick Bochette to accepted the same position at Temple.
BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Frank Cignetti Jr. offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
MISSISSIPPI STATE — LB Willie Gay Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jovan Dewitt outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
RUTGERS — Named Jeff Poulard assistant athletic director of compliance and Andrew Aurich offensive line coach.
TEMPLE — Named Nick Bochette women’s soccer coach.
VIRGINIA TECH — RB Deshawn McClease announced he will enter the NFL draft.
WISCONSIN — WR Quintez Cephus announced he will enter the NFL draft.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.