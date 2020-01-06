Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of OF Luis Robert from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Fulmer on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Kyle Keller from Miami for C Jose Estrada. Designated RHP Jake Jewell for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced Chris Giles has resigned as chief operating officer.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Shogo Akiyama on a three-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bobby Meacham assistant coach and Greg Brodzinski bullpen catcher/catching coach.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Brandon Allen hitting coach of Memphis (PCL); Tyger Pederson hitting coach of Springfield (TL); Rick Harig pitching coach and Brian Burgamy hitting coach of Palm Beach (FSL); Adrian Martin pitching coach and Cody Gabella hitting coach of Peoria (MWL); Dean Kiekhefer pitching coach and Jason Broussard hitting coach of State College (NYP); Renee Cortez pitching coach and Daniel Nicolaisen hitting coach of Johnson City (Appalachian); Joe Hawkins manager and Tyler Wolfe and Bernard Gilkey hitting coaches of the GCL Cardinals; BJ Roper-Hubbert hitting coach of the DSL Blue; Estuar Ruiz manager and Ismael Castro and Luis Cruz hitting coaches of the DSL Blue; Chris Swauger minor league field coordinator; Russ Steinhorn minor league hitting coordinator; Jason Isringhausen minor league roving pitching instructor; Cale Johnson minor league pitching analyst; Barry Weinberg special adviser to player development; Braden Looper and Orlando Palmeiro Cardinals core coaches; Keith Joint player development medical coordinator; Aaron Rhodes player development strength and conditioning coordinator; Matt Leonard player development rehab coordinator; DC McShea player development performance specialist; and Victor Kuri player development rehab coordinator assistant.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Matt Carasiti, Rico Garcia, Trey McNutt, Carlos Navas, Andrew Triggs, Raffi Vizcaino, Sam Wolff, LHP Sam Moll, Cs Tyler Heineman, Chad Tromp, INFs Cristhian Adames, Zach Green, Drew Robinson, OFs Joey Rickard and Jamie Westbrook on minor league contracts.

Eastern League

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES — Named Lorenzo Bundy manager, Luis Rivera bench coach and Tanner Miracle performance coach.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Paul Hall, Jr. to a contract extension.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed C Jason Agresti, INF Santiago Chirino, RHP Matt Dallas, and RHP Christian Tessatore to contract extensions.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP James Mulry to a contract extension. Signed RHP Austin Hutchison.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed C Arturo Nieto and RHP Zac Westcott.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Sold the contracts of RHP Garrett Harris, LHP Domenic Mazza, and RHP Garrett Mundell to the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Nick DeTringo.

New York-Penn League

BROOKLYN CYCLONES — Named Ed Blankmeyer manager.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Paul Watson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Nick Easley, CB Cam Lewis, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, OT Victor Salako, RB Christian Wade, QB Davis Webb and DE Jonathan Woodard to reserve/future contracts.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Darion Clark to a reserve/future contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Dan Godsil to a reserve/future contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton and FB Elijah Wellman to reserve/future contracts.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Davin Bellamy.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Fired defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Quincy Adeboyejo, LB Terez Hall, DB Obi Melifonwu, DB Adarius Pickett, WR Devin Ross, DL Nick Thurman and OL Najee Toran to future contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ryan Vermillion athletic trainer.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Announced the sale of the Montreal Alouettes to Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Travis Rudolph and Kayaune Ross, DBs Malik Boynton and Clifton Duck, and LB Otha Peters.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Dalton Smith to Rochester (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Trevor Lewis from injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Fire coach Peter Laviolette.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Matt Tennyson from injured reserve and assigned to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Igor Shesterkin from Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Niko Mikkola from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned D Jake Walman to San Antonio.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Tom McCollum from Florida (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Ted Dreaver accepted a 39-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Ronny Deila coach.

ORANGE COUNTY FC — Signed MF Seth Casiple.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Traded their 2020 first-round (No. 6) pick to North Carolina for the 2020 first- (No. 9) and second-round (No. 18) draft picks. Acquired F Kealia Ohai from Houston for D Katie Naughton and the 2020 second-round (No. 18) draft pick.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Laura Harvey coach of the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — QB Tua Tagovailoa announced he will enter the NFL draft.

ALBANY (N.Y.) — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Nick Bochette to accepted the same position at Temple.

BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Frank Cignetti Jr. offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — LB Willie Gay Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jovan Dewitt outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

RUTGERS — Named Jeff Poulard assistant athletic director of compliance and Andrew Aurich offensive line coach.

TEMPLE — Named Nick Bochette women’s soccer coach.

VIRGINIA TECH — RB Deshawn McClease announced he will enter the NFL draft.

WISCONSIN — WR Quintez Cephus announced he will enter the NFL draft.

