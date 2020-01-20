Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with C Patrick Cantwell, RHP Ryan Dull, C Caleb Joseph, INF Joe Panik and INF Rubén Tejada to minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Félix Hernández on a minor league contract.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Brendan Butler and Reece Karalus to contract extensions.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed 1B/OF Harrison DiNicola.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded OF Zach Racusin to the New York Boulders.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Mike Appel.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown, Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Phil Snow defensive coordinator.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Al Golden linebackers coach and Steve Jackson secondary/cornerbacks coach. Announced that special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will add assistant head coach to his job title.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Patrick Graham defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Amani Bledsoe, RB Dalyn Dawkins, LB Nigel Harris, TE Parker Hesse, C Daniel Munyer, DB Kareem Orr, OL David Quessenberry, WR Trevion Thompson, RB Shaun Wilson and QB Logan Woodside to future contracts.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Kendal Vickers.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OT Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract extension. Signed DE Justin Alexandre, DB Nick Taylor, DE Alex McCalister and LB Dylan Donahue.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Jeff Taylor from Maine (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired G Bobby Edwards from Portadown (Northern Ireland).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Sean McAuley assistant coach.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced the contract of Dr Samba Camara is void after his P-1 Visa application was denied.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Matej Oravec to a three-year contract from Dunajska Streda (Super Liga-Slovakia) for an undisclosed transfer fee.

COLLEGE

OHIO STATE — Named Kerry Coombs defensive coordinator.

PENN STATE — Named Taylor Stubblefield wide receivers coach.

