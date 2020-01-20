Monday’s Sports Transactions

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with C Patrick Cantwell, RHP Ryan Dull, C Caleb Joseph, INF Joe Panik and INF Rubén Tejada to minor league contracts.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Félix Hernández on a minor league contract.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Brendan Butler and Reece Karalus to contract extensions.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed 1B/OF Harrison DiNicola.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded OF Zach Racusin to the New York Boulders.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Mike Appel.
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown, Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Phil Snow defensive coordinator.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Al Golden linebackers coach and Steve Jackson secondary/cornerbacks coach. Announced that special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will add assistant head coach to his job title.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted Josh Boyer to defensive coordinator. Named Chan Gailey offensive coordinator; Robby Brown quarterbacks coach; Austin Clark outside linebackers coach, Curt Kuntz assistant defensive backs coach and Steve Marshall offensive line coach.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Patrick Graham defensive coordinator.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Amani Bledsoe, RB Dalyn Dawkins, LB Nigel Harris, TE Parker Hesse, C Daniel Munyer, DB Kareem Orr, OL David Quessenberry, WR Trevion Thompson, RB Shaun Wilson and QB Logan Woodside to future contracts.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Kendal Vickers.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OT Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract extension. Signed DE Justin Alexandre, DB Nick Taylor, DE Alex McCalister and LB Dylan Donahue.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Jeff Taylor from Maine (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired G Bobby Edwards from Portadown (Northern Ireland).
MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Sean McAuley assistant coach.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced the contract of Dr Samba Camara is void after his P-1 Visa application was denied.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Matej Oravec to a three-year contract from Dunajska Streda (Super Liga-Slovakia) for an undisclosed transfer fee.
OHIO STATE — Named Kerry Coombs defensive coordinator.
PENN STATE — Named Taylor Stubblefield wide receivers coach.
