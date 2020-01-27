Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Ramon Cabrera and RHP Ismael Cabrera.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Zach Collaros on a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Eric Robinson to a two-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Mitchell Stephens and D Luke Schenn from Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS Named Kari Cohen general counsel.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired W David Milinkovic on a one-year loan from Hull City (Championship-England).

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Rocky Long defensive coordinator.

