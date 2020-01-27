Monday’s Sports Transactions

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Ramon Cabrera and RHP Ismael Cabrera.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Zach Collaros on a two-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Eric Robinson to a two-year contract extension.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Mitchell Stephens and D Luke Schenn from Syracuse (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS Named Kari Cohen general counsel.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired W David Milinkovic on a one-year loan from Hull City (Championship-England).
NEW MEXICO — Named Rocky Long defensive coordinator.
