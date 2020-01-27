Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed OF Nick Castellanos to a four-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brandon Kintzler on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Starling Marte and cash to Arizona for SS Liover Peguero, RHP Brennan Malone and international signing money.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Ramon Cabrera and RHP Ismael Cabrera.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Jake McSteen.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Mario Samuel to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Sebastian Diaz.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Micah Coffey to a contract extension. Signed RHP/OF Sean Watkins.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted linebackers coach Adam Zimmer and defensive line coach Andre Patterson to co-defensive coordinators, in addition to their previous duties. Named Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator, in addition to his duties as assistant head coach. Named Phil Rauscher assistant offensive line coach. Reassigned Andrew Janocko to wide receivers coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Extended the contract of KR Christion Jones.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Zach Collaros on a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Eric Robinson to a two-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Mitchell Stephens and D Luke Schenn from Syracuse (AHL).

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Traded D Nolan Gluchowski to Toledo for F Jonathan Charbonneau.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Exercised its offseason buyout of F Fanendo Adi’s guaranteed contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS Named Kari Cohen general counsel.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired W David Milinkovic on a one-year loan from Hull City (Championship-England).

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms wigth M Nahomi Kawasumi on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

GRAND VALLEY STATE — Suspended offensive coordinator Morris Berger.

MICHIGAN — Suspended G Zavier Simpson from the men’s basketball team.

NEW MEXICO — Named Rocky Long defensive coordinator.

