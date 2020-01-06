Money Leaders

|HORSE RACING
|Through Jan. 5
|National Thoroughbred Racing Association
|Jockeys
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Drayden Van Dyke
|20
|7
|2
|0
|$361,890
|Paco Lopez
|35
|10
|4
|7
|$326,480
|Jose Lezcano
|18
|8
|3
|3
|$308,762
|Flavien Prat
|20
|3
|5
|2
|$289,080
|Tyler Gaffalione
|25
|6
|5
|3
|$272,435
|Joel Rosario
|28
|3
|9
|5
|$223,120
|Jose Ortiz
|23
|4
|2
|5
|$200,500
|Eric Cancel
|16
|4
|4
|3
|$180,668
|Abel Cedillo
|27
|2
|5
|4
|$175,574
|Mario Gutierrez
|13
|4
|1
|2
|$170,860
|Trainers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Bob Baffert
|12
|6
|2
|2
|$409,000
|Richard Baltas
|17
|4
|2
|1
|$256,980
|Saffie Joseph, Jr.
|14
|6
|5
|0
|$254,885
|Linda Rice
|14
|6
|1
|1
|$185,643
|Peter Miller
|13
|3
|2
|1
|$181,644
|Michael Trombetta
|11
|3
|1
|1
|$148,300
|Michael Maker
|24
|4
|4
|6
|$130,060
|Doug O’Neill
|12
|2
|2
|1
|$115,960
|Philip D’Amato
|15
|1
|2
|1
|$107,300
|Joseph Taylor
|10
|3
|3
|2
|$105,070
|Horses
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Bast
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$120,000
|Desert Stone (IRE)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$120,000
|Texas Wedge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$120,000
|Independence Hall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$82,500
|Chance It
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$60,760
|Island Commish
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$60,140
|Ancient Land
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$60,000
|Authentic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$60,000
|Cash Offer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$59,125
|She’s My Type (FR)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$58,280
|U.S. Trotting Association
|Drivers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Aaron Merriman
|55
|27
|9
|7
|$104,361
|Tim Tetrick
|23
|10
|4
|1
|$94,776
|Joe Bongiorno
|33
|9
|7
|5
|$92,478
|Cory Callahan
|43
|6
|3
|10
|$88,294
|Jeremy Smith
|34
|7
|7
|2
|$83,395
|Andy Miller
|54
|7
|10
|10
|$76,087
|Dexter Dunn
|27
|6
|3
|5
|$68,607
|Jim Marohn Jr.
|30
|5
|4
|2
|$56,101
|Tyler Smith
|37
|4
|4
|5
|$51,285
|Trace Tetrick
|30
|6
|4
|0
|$51,280
|Trainers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Ron Burke
|36
|5
|11
|4
|$85,309
|Jim King Jr.
|13
|7
|2
|0
|$68,315
|Andrew Harris
|16
|4
|0
|2
|$45,900
|Nick Surick
|37
|7
|5
|6
|$45,422
|William Rhoades
|15
|11
|1
|1
|$43,891
|Carmen Auciello
|13
|3
|0
|2
|$34,524
|Peter Redder
|12
|2
|2
|2
|$29,720
|Richard Moreau
|20
|1
|4
|2
|$28,584
|Zach Tackett
|3
|3
|0
|0
|$27,500
|Jeff Cullipher
|13
|1
|2
|2
|$27,142
|Horses
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Sicily 8GP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$16,500
|Wiggle It Jiggleit 8GP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$15,000
|Granite 7GP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$15,000
|Moments of Joy 6MP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$15,000
|Elysium Seelster 5MP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$15,000
|Sintra 7GP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$13,860
|Endeavor 7GP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$12,500
|Pappy Go Go 6GT
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$12,500
|Youaremycandygirl 5MP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$12,320
|Twin B Speed Dial 6GP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$10,800
