Money Leaders

January 6, 2020
 
HORSE RACING
Through Jan. 5
National Thoroughbred Racing Association
Jockeys
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Drayden Van Dyke 20 7 2 0 $361,890
Paco Lopez 35 10 4 7 $326,480
Jose Lezcano 18 8 3 3 $308,762
Flavien Prat 20 3 5 2 $289,080
Tyler Gaffalione 25 6 5 3 $272,435
Joel Rosario 28 3 9 5 $223,120
Jose Ortiz 23 4 2 5 $200,500
Eric Cancel 16 4 4 3 $180,668
Abel Cedillo 27 2 5 4 $175,574
Mario Gutierrez 13 4 1 2 $170,860
Trainers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Bob Baffert 12 6 2 2 $409,000
Richard Baltas 17 4 2 1 $256,980
Saffie Joseph, Jr. 14 6 5 0 $254,885
Linda Rice 14 6 1 1 $185,643
Peter Miller 13 3 2 1 $181,644
Michael Trombetta 11 3 1 1 $148,300
Michael Maker 24 4 4 6 $130,060
Doug O’Neill 12 2 2 1 $115,960
Philip D’Amato 15 1 2 1 $107,300
Joseph Taylor 10 3 3 2 $105,070
Horses
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Bast 1 1 0 0 $120,000
Desert Stone (IRE) 1 1 0 0 $120,000
Texas Wedge 1 1 0 0 $120,000
Independence Hall 1 1 0 0 $82,500
Chance It 1 1 0 0 $60,760
Island Commish 1 1 0 0 $60,140
Ancient Land 1 1 0 0 $60,000
Authentic 1 1 0 0 $60,000
Cash Offer 1 1 0 0 $59,125
She’s My Type (FR) 1 1 0 0 $58,280
U.S. Trotting Association
Drivers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Aaron Merriman 55 27 9 7 $104,361
Tim Tetrick 23 10 4 1 $94,776
Joe Bongiorno 33 9 7 5 $92,478
Cory Callahan 43 6 3 10 $88,294
Jeremy Smith 34 7 7 2 $83,395
Andy Miller 54 7 10 10 $76,087
Dexter Dunn 27 6 3 5 $68,607
Jim Marohn Jr. 30 5 4 2 $56,101
Tyler Smith 37 4 4 5 $51,285
Trace Tetrick 30 6 4 0 $51,280
Trainers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Ron Burke 36 5 11 4 $85,309
Jim King Jr. 13 7 2 0 $68,315
Andrew Harris 16 4 0 2 $45,900
Nick Surick 37 7 5 6 $45,422
William Rhoades 15 11 1 1 $43,891
Carmen Auciello 13 3 0 2 $34,524
Peter Redder 12 2 2 2 $29,720
Richard Moreau 20 1 4 2 $28,584
Zach Tackett 3 3 0 0 $27,500
Jeff Cullipher 13 1 2 2 $27,142
Horses
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Sicily 8GP 1 1 0 0 $16,500
Wiggle It Jiggleit 8GP 1 1 0 0 $15,000
Granite 7GP 1 1 0 0 $15,000
Moments of Joy 6MP 1 1 0 0 $15,000
Elysium Seelster 5MP 1 1 0 0 $15,000
Sintra 7GP 1 1 0 0 $13,860
Endeavor 7GP 1 1 0 0 $12,500
Pappy Go Go 6GT 1 1 0 0 $12,500
Youaremycandygirl 5MP 1 1 0 0 $12,320
Twin B Speed Dial 6GP 1 1 0 0 $10,800

