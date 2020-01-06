Money Leaders

HORSE RACING Through Jan. 5 National Thoroughbred Racing Association Jockeys Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Drayden Van Dyke 20 7 2 0 $361,890 Paco Lopez 35 10 4 7 $326,480 Jose Lezcano 18 8 3 3 $308,762 Flavien Prat 20 3 5 2 $289,080 Tyler Gaffalione 25 6 5 3 $272,435 Joel Rosario 28 3 9 5 $223,120 Jose Ortiz 23 4 2 5 $200,500 Eric Cancel 16 4 4 3 $180,668 Abel Cedillo 27 2 5 4 $175,574 Mario Gutierrez 13 4 1 2 $170,860 Trainers Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Bob Baffert 12 6 2 2 $409,000 Richard Baltas 17 4 2 1 $256,980 Saffie Joseph, Jr. 14 6 5 0 $254,885 Linda Rice 14 6 1 1 $185,643 Peter Miller 13 3 2 1 $181,644 Michael Trombetta 11 3 1 1 $148,300 Michael Maker 24 4 4 6 $130,060 Doug O’Neill 12 2 2 1 $115,960 Philip D’Amato 15 1 2 1 $107,300 Joseph Taylor 10 3 3 2 $105,070 Horses Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Bast 1 1 0 0 $120,000 Desert Stone (IRE) 1 1 0 0 $120,000 Texas Wedge 1 1 0 0 $120,000 Independence Hall 1 1 0 0 $82,500 Chance It 1 1 0 0 $60,760 Island Commish 1 1 0 0 $60,140 Ancient Land 1 1 0 0 $60,000 Authentic 1 1 0 0 $60,000 Cash Offer 1 1 0 0 $59,125 She’s My Type (FR) 1 1 0 0 $58,280 U.S. Trotting Association Drivers Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Aaron Merriman 55 27 9 7 $104,361 Tim Tetrick 23 10 4 1 $94,776 Joe Bongiorno 33 9 7 5 $92,478 Cory Callahan 43 6 3 10 $88,294 Jeremy Smith 34 7 7 2 $83,395 Andy Miller 54 7 10 10 $76,087 Dexter Dunn 27 6 3 5 $68,607 Jim Marohn Jr. 30 5 4 2 $56,101 Tyler Smith 37 4 4 5 $51,285 Trace Tetrick 30 6 4 0 $51,280 Trainers Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Ron Burke 36 5 11 4 $85,309 Jim King Jr. 13 7 2 0 $68,315 Andrew Harris 16 4 0 2 $45,900 Nick Surick 37 7 5 6 $45,422 William Rhoades 15 11 1 1 $43,891 Carmen Auciello 13 3 0 2 $34,524 Peter Redder 12 2 2 2 $29,720 Richard Moreau 20 1 4 2 $28,584 Zach Tackett 3 3 0 0 $27,500 Jeff Cullipher 13 1 2 2 $27,142 Horses Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Sicily 8GP 1 1 0 0 $16,500 Wiggle It Jiggleit 8GP 1 1 0 0 $15,000 Granite 7GP 1 1 0 0 $15,000 Moments of Joy 6MP 1 1 0 0 $15,000 Elysium Seelster 5MP 1 1 0 0 $15,000 Sintra 7GP 1 1 0 0 $13,860 Endeavor 7GP 1 1 0 0 $12,500 Pappy Go Go 6GT 1 1 0 0 $12,500 Youaremycandygirl 5MP 1 1 0 0 $12,320 Twin B Speed Dial 6GP 1 1 0 0 $10,800

