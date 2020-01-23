Montana 77, Idaho St. 74

MONTANA (11-8)

Falls 4-9 0-0 10, Manuel 6-13 7-7 21, Pridgett 5-13 3-5 13, Vazquez 0-2 2-2 2, Samuelson 6-8 3-4 16, Selcuk 3-4 0-0 6, Anderson 2-3 1-1 5, Carter-Hollinger 2-3 0-0 4, Egun 0-0 0-0 0, Owens 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 42.

IDAHO ST. (6-11)

Maker 5-9 0-2 12, Cool 1-8 8-10 10, Stutzman 3-6 6-7 13, Porter 6-9 2-3 14, Smellie 3-8 6-7 12, Rushin 1-2 0-0 2, Udengwu 4-10 1-3 9, Aguirre 0-0 2-2 2, Huston 0-0 0-0 0, Edelmayer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 25-34 74.

Halftime_Montana 41-29. 3-Point Goals_Montana 0-0 (Falls 2-3, Manuel 2-6, Samuelson 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Owens 0-1, Vazquez 0-1, Pridgett 0-3), Idaho St. 3-7 (Maker 2-4, Stutzman 1-1, Cool 0-1, Porter 0-1). Fouled Out_Falls, Anderson, Porter. Rebounds_Montana 7 (Samuelson 7), Idaho St. 34 (Porter 7). Assists_Montana 6 (Pridgett 4), Idaho St. 12 (Cool 4). Total Fouls_Montana 0, Idaho St. 17. A_1,461 (3,214).

