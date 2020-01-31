Montana looks for home win vs Montana State

Montana State (11-9, 5-4) vs. Montana (11-10, 7-3)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its ninth straight win over Montana State at Dahlberg Arena. The last victory for the Bobcats at Montana was a 73-67 win on Feb. 27, 2010.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett, Derrick Carter-Hollinger and Josh Vazquez have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Grizzlies scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Grizzlies have scored 74.2 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.1 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pridgett has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Montana field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 38 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Montana State is 0-6 when it allows at least 71 points and 11-3 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Montana is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Grizzlies are 4-10 when opponents score more than 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State has scored 65 points and allowed 65.3 points over its last three games. Montana has averaged 81 points while allowing 83 over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.