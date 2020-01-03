Montana looks for road win vs N. Colorado

Montana (7-7, 3-0) vs. Northern Colorado (8-5, 1-1)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its fourth straight win over Northern Colorado at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Colorado’s last win at home against the Grizzlies came on Feb. 13, 2014.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have combined to score 45 percent of Northern Colorado’s points this season and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Montana, Sayeed Pridgett, Kendal Manuel and Timmy Falls have scored 60 percent of the team’s points this season, including 82 percent of all Grizzlies points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Radebaugh has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Montana is 0-5 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Northern Colorado is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points and has averaged 76 points per game over its last five.

WINNING WHEN: The Bears are 7-0 when they score at least 74 points and 1-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Grizzlies are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 62 points or fewer and 2-7 when opponents exceed 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado has made 10.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among Big Sky teams.

