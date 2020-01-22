Montana looks to extend streak vs Idaho State

Montana (10-8, 6-1) vs. Idaho State (6-10, 3-4)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho State. Montana has won by an average of 12 points in its last 12 wins over the Bengals. Idaho State’s last win in the series came on Dec. 31, 2009, a 67-65 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett, Derrick Carter-Hollinger and Josh Vazquez have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Grizzlies have scored 71.3 points per game and allowed 64.3 points per game against Big Sky opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 64.1 points scored and 71.6 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pridgett has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Montana is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 10-2 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Grizzlies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bengals. Idaho State has an assist on 48 of 81 field goals (59.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Montana has assists on 54 of 89 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Sky teams. The Bengals have averaged 19.1 foul shots per game this season.

