Montana State looks for road win vs Southern Utah

January 3, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Montana State (8-6, 2-1) vs. Southern Utah (8-5, 1-1)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State looks for its third straight win over Southern Utah at Centrum Arena. Southern Utah’s last win at home against the Bobcats came on Dec. 31, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Harald Frey is averaging 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists to lead the charge for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is also a big contributor, producing 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Cameron Oluyitan, who is averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.FREY IS A FORCE: Frey has connected on 37.8 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Thunderbirds are 7-0 when they score at least 73 points and 1-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Bobcats are 5-0 when the team records at least seven steals and 3-6 when falling short of that total.

COLD SPELL: Montana State has lost its last four road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 72.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Thunderbirds have averaged 11 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

