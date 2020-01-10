Morales, Wagner visit Robert Morris

Wagner (4-10, 1-2) vs. Robert Morris (7-9, 3-0)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Alex Morales and Wagner will take on Josh Williams and Robert Morris. The junior Morales has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games. Josh Williams, a senior, is averaging 19.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Robert Morris’ Josh Williams, AJ Bramah and Yannis Mendy have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

Advertisement

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Colonials have scored 78.7 points per game and allowed 62.7 points per game across three conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 69.1 points scored and 72.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ALEX: Morales has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Wagner is 0-6 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Robert Morris is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points and has allowed 62.7 points per game over its last three.

STREAK STATS: Robert Morris has scored 87.7 points per game and allowed 64.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Seahawks have averaged 19.9 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.