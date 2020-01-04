Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morgan scores 23 points, Central Michigan wins MAC opener

January 4, 2020 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Dallas Morgan scored 23 points, making 5 of 7 3-pointers, and Central Michigan stretched its home winning streak to eight games with a 93-82 victory over Miami (Ohio) in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

Central Michigan led 43-38 at halftime and Miami was still within 55-52 with 13:56 to go in the second half. The Chippewas scored the next eight points to go up 63-52 and led by at least eight points throughout the remainder of the game.

David DiLeo had 16 points for Central Michigan (8-6, 1-0). Devontae Lane added 14 points and six rebounds. Kevin McKay had 13 points for the Chippewas.

Nike Sibande had 22 points for the RedHawks (7-7, 0-1). Mekhi Lairy added 18 points and Dae Dae Grant scored 11.

Advertisement

Central Michigan plays at home against Northern Illinois on Tuesday. Miami plays at Bowling Green on Tuesday.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history