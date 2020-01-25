Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Morgan St. clips Coppin St. in 50-48 win

January 25, 2020 7:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. made all three of his 3-point shot attempts, the last one with four seconds left, and Morgan State beat Coppin State 50-48 on Saturday.

Dejuan Clayton made two free throws with 23 seconds left to give the Eagles a 48-47 lead before Morgan State called timeout setting up Devonish-Prince’s game winner.

Stanley Davis led the Bears (10-12, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Devonish-Prince scored 11 points. David Syfax Jr. grabbed nine rebounds.

Andrew Robinson led Coppin State with 12 points while Brendan Medley-Bacon pulled down a career-high 24 rebounds — seven on the offensive end. His rebound effort matched single-game high totals set this season by George Washington’s Arnaldo Toro Barea and Hasahn French of Saint Louis entering Saturday’s games. Medley-Bacon was named the MEAC’s Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in