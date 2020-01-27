Listen Live Sports

Morgan State rallies past Maryland Eastern Shore, 56-50

January 27, 2020 11:00 pm
 
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — David Syfax Jr. came off the bench to tally 11 points to carry Morgan State to a 56-50 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Malik Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds for Morgan State (11-12, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Conference). Sherwyn Devonish and Stanley Davis each added six rebounds.

Troy Baxter, the Bears’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, was just 1 of 6 from the field.

Morgan State scored a season-low 15 first-half points

Da’Shawn Phillip had 14 points for the Hawks (2-19, 1-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Bryan Urrutia added eight rebounds.

Morgan State faces Howard on the road on Saturday. Maryland Eastern Shore takes on Delaware State on the road next Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

