The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Morgan State rolls to 81-68 victory over Delaware State

January 4, 2020 5:57 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Isaiah Burke, Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. and David Syfax Jr. scored 15 points apiece as Morgan State pulled away in the second half to beat Delaware State 81-68 on Saturday.

Lagio Grantsaan added 13 points for the Bears (7-9) in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

John Crosby had 22 points and six assists for the Hornets (1-14), who lost their seventh straight game. Fahim Jenneto added 13 points. Ameer Bennett contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.comMorgan State Bears (6-9) at Delaware State Hornets (1-13). Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.

