Morse scores 20, Mount St. Mary’s slips past Bryant 79-76

January 25, 2020 8:40 pm
 
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Vado Morse scored 20 points and Mount St. Mary’s used two defensive stops in the last 25 seconds to hold off Bryant 79-76 on Saturday, stretching its win streak to four games.

Jalen Gibbs had 15 points for Mount St. Mary’s (9-11, 5-2 Northeast Conference), while Omar Habwe added 13 points. Damian Chong Qui had 12 points, six assists and two steals.

Adam Grant had 26 points for the Bulldogs (10-10, 2-5). Juan Cardenas added 20 points. Ikenna Ndugba had nine rebounds. Bryant got off to a crackling start, making 10 3-pointers before halftime, but were just 3-of-9 after the break.

Trailing 74-73 with 25 seconds remaining, Grant drove for a layup only to have his shot blocked by the Mountaineers’ Nana Opoku, who had four blocks in the game. Morse made a free throw, inching the lead to 75-73 when Chong Qui swiped the ball from Bryant’s Ndugba with 11 seconds left.

The Bulldogs fouled and Gibbs made both for a 77-73 lead — just enough to survive a Michael Green 3-pointer with 22.1 seconds on the clock.

Mount St. Mary’s faces Sacred Heart on the road on Thursday. Bryant takes on Robert Morris on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

