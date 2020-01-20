Listen Live Sports

Most AP Top 25 No. 1s-Season

January 20, 2020 2:33 pm
 
7 — 2020 Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan State

7 — 1983 Houston, Indiana, Memphis, UNLV, North Carolina, UCLA and Virginia

6 — 2017 Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky, Villanova

6 — 2016 North Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan State, Kansas, Oklahoma and Villanova

6 — 2009 North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Duke, UConn and Louisville

6 — 2004 UConn, Duke, Florida, Kansas, Saint Joseph’s and Stanford

6 — 1995 Arkansas, UConn, Kansas, UMass, North Carolina and UCLA

6 — 1994 Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and UCLA

6 — 1993 Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan and North Carolina

5 — 2014 Kentucky, Michigan State, Arizona, Syracuse, Florida

5 — 2013 Indiana, Duke, Louisville, Michigan and Gonzaga

5 — 2007 Florida, North Carolina, Ohio State, UCLA and Wisconsin

5 — 2003 Alabama, Arizona, Duke, Florida and Kentucky

5 — 2001 Arizona, Duke, Michigan State, North Carolina and Stanford

5 — 1990 Kansas, Missouri, UNLV, Oklahoma and Syracuse

5 — 1979 Duke, Indiana State, Michigan State, Notre Dame and UCLA

