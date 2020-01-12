Most Points One Team-NFL Playoffs

73 Chicago, 1940 NFL Championship (73-0 beat Washington)
62 Jacksonville, 1999 AFC Divisional playoffs (62-7 beat Miami)
59 Detroit, 1957 NFL Championship (59-14 beat Cleveland)
58 Philadelphia, 1995 NFC Wild-Card playoffs (58-37 beat Detroit)
56 Cleveland, 1954 NFL Championship (56-10 beat Detroit)
56 Oakland, 1969 AFL Divisional playoffs (56-7 beat Houston)
55 San Francisco, 1990 Super Bowl(55-10 beat Denver)
52 Dallas, 1967 NFL Conference playoffs (52-14 beat Cleveland)
52 Dallas, 1993 Super Bowl (beat Buffalo 52-17)
51 San Diego, 1963 AFL Championship (51-10 beat Boston)
51 Washington, 1983 NFC Divisional playoffs (51-7 beat L.A. Rams)
51 Buffalo, 1990 AFC Championship (51-3 beat L.A. Raiders)
51 Arizona, 2009 NFC Wild-Card playoffs (51-45, OT beat Green Bay)
51 Kansas City 2020 AFC divisional playoffs (51-31 beat Houston)
