Mounce, Furman send The Citadel to 8th straight loss 78-54

January 25, 2020 4:21 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Clay Mounce tied his season-best with 22 points, making four 3-pointers, and Furman clobbered The Citadel 78-54 on Saturday.

The Paladins (17-5, 7-2 Southern Comference) were 43% shooting, including 10-for-28 from behind the 3-point arc. Defensively, Furman forced 21 turnovers, made 13 steals and held The Citadel scoreless for more than four minutes to kick off the second half on a 14-0 run.

Jordan Lyons added 17 points with six rebounds for Furman and Alex Hunter scored 10 points.

The Citadel (6-13, 0-8) scored a season-low 24 second-half points and has lost eight in a row.

Fletcher Abee had 15 points for the Bulldogs, Kaelon Harris added 11 points and Tyson Batiste had seven assists.

Furman matches up against VMI at home on Wednesday. The Citadel faces Wofford at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

