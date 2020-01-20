Mount St. Mary’s 59, St. Francis Brooklyn 39

ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN (8-10)

McLean 2-12 0-1 4, Hawkins 0-10 2-2 2, Higgins 5-14 2-2 13, Celen 4-6 0-0 8, Krtinic 0-2 0-0 0, Cosic 1-4 0-0 2, Evans 0-5 2-2 2, Rohlehr 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Quartlebaum 1-2 2-2 5, Hurley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-59 8-9 39.

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (8-11)

Chong Qui 5-8 4-4 16, Gibbs 0-6 0-0 0, Opoku 5-8 7-12 17, Morse 7-14 1-1 19, Leftwich 0-6 3-5 3, J.Jefferson 0-1 2-2 2, M.Jefferson 0-3 2-2 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Teel 0-0 0-0 0, Dedolli 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 19-26 59.

Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 36-19. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis Brooklyn 3-27 (Quartlebaum 1-2, Williams 1-2, Higgins 1-8, Cosic 0-2, Krtinic 0-2, Evans 0-3, Hawkins 0-4, McLean 0-4), Mount St. Mary’s 6-15 (Morse 4-7, Chong Qui 2-2, Leftwich 0-1, Opoku 0-1, Dedolli 0-2, Gibbs 0-2). Rebounds_St. Francis Brooklyn 36 (McLean 10), Mount St. Mary’s 37 (Opoku 10). Assists_St. Francis Brooklyn 9 (Hawkins 4), Mount St. Mary’s 11 (Chong Qui 5). Total Fouls_St. Francis Brooklyn 22, Mount St. Mary’s 16. A_1,726 (3,500).

