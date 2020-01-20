Listen Live Sports

Mount St. Mary’s wallops St. Francis-(Brooklyn), 59-39

January 20, 2020 9:42 pm
 
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Vado Morse had 19 points as Mount St. Mary’s routed St. Francis (NY) 59-39 on Monday night.

Nana Opoku added 17 points for the Mountaineers, while Damian Chong Qui chipped in 16. Opoku had 10 rebounds while Chong Qui pulled down seven.

Mount St. Mary’s (8-11, 4-2 Northeast Conference), which built a 36-19 advantage by intermission.

The Terriers’ 39 points on 23.7 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Mount St. Mary’s opponent this season.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Mount St. Mary’s scored 23 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 19 points in the first half for St. Francis (NY) marked the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Rob Higgins had 13 points for the Terriers (8-10, 2-4). Unique McLean added 4 points and 10 rebounds.

Chauncey Hawkins, the Terriers’ leading scorer entering the game at 15 points per game, was held to only 2 points on 0-of-10 shooting.

Mount St. Mary’s takes on Bryant at home on Saturday. St. Francis (NY) faces Robert Morris at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

