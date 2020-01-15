Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Muguruza withdraws from Hobart International due to illness

January 15, 2020 8:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza has withdrawn from her quarterfinal match at the Hobart International on Thursday with a viral illness.

Second-seeded Muguruza was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova. The Russian will receive a walkover and advance to the semifinals.

Muguruza won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon.

Top-seeded Elise Mehrtens was scheduled to play Heather Watson among the other quarterfinals on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|15 Deloitte Open House
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. holds bilateral meeting with with Japanese Defense Minister

Today in History

1943: Pentagon building dedicated in Virginia