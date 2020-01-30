Murray St. 73, E. Illinois 70

E. ILLINOIS (11-10)

Wallace 9-22 6-6 24, Mac.Smith 4-15 0-0 10, Dixon 5-12 0-4 10, S.Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Matlock 3-6 0-0 7, Johnson 3-7 2-3 8, Skipper-Brown 2-3 2-2 6, Charles 0-0 0-0 0, Duffus 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 10-15 70.

MURRAY ST. (16-5)

Brown 7-15 6-9 24, A.Smith 0-2 6-6 6, D.Smith 3-9 0-0 7, Eaves 2-8 2-2 7, Robinson 4-4 2-4 10, Williams 6-7 2-2 14, Holliday 1-2 0-0 3, Kamba 1-1 0-0 2, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 18-23 73.

Halftime_Murray St. 32-27. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 4-17 (Mac.Smith 2-9, Matlock 1-2, S.Smith 1-3, Wallace 0-3), Murray St. 7-18 (Brown 4-9, Holliday 1-2, D.Smith 1-3, Eaves 1-4). Rebounds_E. Illinois 41 (Dixon 15), Murray St. 27 (Williams 9). Assists_E. Illinois 7 (Wallace 2), Murray St. 9 (Brown 3). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 15, Murray St. 14. A_4,530 (8,602).

