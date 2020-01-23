Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Murray St. 85, Belmont 75

January 23, 2020 8:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

BELMONT (14-6)

Kunkel 8-15 3-6 23, Scanlon 4-11 0-0 12, Murphy 3-6 0-1 6, Benkert 1-3 0-0 2, Muszynski 8-11 2-5 19, Pierson 2-5 0-0 6, Adelsperger 0-3 0-0 0, Hopkins 1-4 0-0 3, Listau 0-1 0-0 0, Hollander 1-3 0-0 2, Sheppard 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-64 5-12 75.

MURRAY ST. (14-5)

Brown 7-12 6-6 24, A.Smith 3-6 7-9 13, Eaves 5-10 0-0 13, D.Smith 4-8 0-0 11, Robinson 1-6 2-4 4, Williams 5-11 4-4 15, Carter 2-4 0-0 5, Holliday 0-0 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 19-23 85.

Halftime_Belmont 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 12-29 (Kunkel 4-7, Scanlon 4-8, Pierson 2-5, Hopkins 1-2, Muszynski 1-3, Hollander 0-1, Listau 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Sheppard 0-1), Murray St. 12-21 (Brown 4-7, D.Smith 3-5, Eaves 3-6, Carter 1-1, Williams 1-2). Rebounds_Belmont 29 (Muszynski 9), Murray St. 39 (A.Smith 15). Assists_Belmont 15 (Murphy 9), Murray St. 17 (Brown 8). Total Fouls_Belmont 15, Murray St. 14. A_6,023 (8,602).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in