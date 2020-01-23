Murray St. 85, Belmont 75

BELMONT (14-6)

Kunkel 8-15 3-6 23, Scanlon 4-11 0-0 12, Murphy 3-6 0-1 6, Benkert 1-3 0-0 2, Muszynski 8-11 2-5 19, Pierson 2-5 0-0 6, Adelsperger 0-3 0-0 0, Hopkins 1-4 0-0 3, Listau 0-1 0-0 0, Hollander 1-3 0-0 2, Sheppard 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-64 5-12 75.

MURRAY ST. (14-5)

Brown 7-12 6-6 24, A.Smith 3-6 7-9 13, Eaves 5-10 0-0 13, D.Smith 4-8 0-0 11, Robinson 1-6 2-4 4, Williams 5-11 4-4 15, Carter 2-4 0-0 5, Holliday 0-0 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 19-23 85.

Halftime_Belmont 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 12-29 (Kunkel 4-7, Scanlon 4-8, Pierson 2-5, Hopkins 1-2, Muszynski 1-3, Hollander 0-1, Listau 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Sheppard 0-1), Murray St. 12-21 (Brown 4-7, D.Smith 3-5, Eaves 3-6, Carter 1-1, Williams 1-2). Rebounds_Belmont 29 (Muszynski 9), Murray St. 39 (A.Smith 15). Assists_Belmont 15 (Murphy 9), Murray St. 17 (Brown 8). Total Fouls_Belmont 15, Murray St. 14. A_6,023 (8,602).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.