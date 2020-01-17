Murray State looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

Murray State (12-5, 5-0) vs. Southeast Missouri (4-14, 0-5)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Southeast Missouri. Murray State has won by an average of 21 points in its last five wins over the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri’s last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2017, an 82-69 win.

TEAM LEADERS: Tevin Brown is averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Racers. KJ Williams is also a key contributor, putting up 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been led by Sage Tolbert, who is averaging 8.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Racers have scored 81.4 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 70.1 per game they managed against non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 42.1 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeast Missouri is 0-10 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 4-4 when it scores at least 66.

TWO STREAKS: Murray State has won its last three road games, scoring 79 points and allowing 66.3 points during those contests. Southeast Missouri has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.3 points while giving up 82.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State is rated second among OVC teams with an average of 76.6 points per game. The Racers have averaged 81.3 per game over their six-game winning streak.

