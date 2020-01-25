N. Arizona 84, Portland St. 82

PORTLAND ST. (10-12)

Nuhu 8-11 2-3 18, Woods 6-17 1-2 16, Goolsby 2-3 1-2 5, Hamrick 5-8 3-4 15, Burke 2-4 0-2 6, Walker 3-4 3-4 9, Greeley 4-8 1-1 11, Golder 0-2 2-2 2, Whitaker 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 13-20 82.

N. ARIZONA (10-7)

Avdalovic 9-13 0-0 25, DeBisschop 4-6 3-4 11, Shelton 5-16 4-7 14, Andre 7-13 5-5 20, Bowling 3-6 2-2 9, Satterwhite 1-7 0-0 2, Mains 1-3 0-0 3, Aguek 0-0 0-0 0, Haymon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 14-18 84.

Halftime_Portland St. 45-37. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 9-20 (Woods 3-7, Hamrick 2-2, Burke 2-4, Greeley 2-5, Golder 0-2), N. Arizona 10-25 (Avdalovic 7-11, Mains 1-3, Andre 1-4, Bowling 1-4, Shelton 0-1, Satterwhite 0-2). Rebounds_Portland St. 33 (Nuhu 15), N. Arizona 29 (Andre 15). Assists_Portland St. 15 (Woods 7), N. Arizona 16 (Shelton 7). Total Fouls_Portland St. 19, N. Arizona 18. A_1,624 (11,230).

