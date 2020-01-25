N. Colorado 74, Idaho 53

N. COLORADO (12-6)

Radebaugh 4-6 3-3 12, Harris 6-14 0-0 17, Hume 4-13 0-0 11, Johnson 3-7 2-2 10, Edwards 4-8 1-1 9, Smoots 1-3 0-0 2, Jockuch 2-3 1-1 5, McCobb 2-4 0-0 5, Grigsby 1-1 0-0 3, Jabedo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 7-7 74.

IDAHO (5-13)

Dixon 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 9-19 4-4 23, Forrest 1-4 2-2 4, Thacker 5-8 0-0 12, Fraser 1-4 0-0 2, Blakney 1-7 0-0 2, Wilson 1-5 2-2 4, Thiombane 0-0 0-0 0, Quinnett 1-1 0-0 2, Christmas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 8-8 53.

Halftime_N. Colorado 26-22. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 13-34 (Harris 5-12, Hume 3-11, Johnson 2-4, Grigsby 1-1, McCobb 1-2, Radebaugh 1-2, Smoots 0-2), Idaho 3-11 (Thacker 2-3, Allen 1-6, Christmas 0-1, Fraser 0-1). Fouled Out_McCobb. Rebounds_N. Colorado 25 (Harris 7), Idaho 32 (Dixon 7). Assists_N. Colorado 15 (Radebaugh 13), Idaho 8 (Fraser 4). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 13, Idaho 13. A_943 (7,000).

