N. Colorado 83, Idaho St. 67

IDAHO ST. (6-13)

Stutzman 3-5 5-5 13, Smellie 2-7 1-2 6, Porter 12-19 1-2 25, Cool 5-12 0-0 10, Maker 3-7 0-0 7, Udengwu 2-4 2-4 6, Edelmayer 0-1 0-0 0, Huston 0-0 0-0 0, Rushin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 9-13 67.

N. COLORADO (13-7)

Radebaugh 8-13 4-5 22, Harris 7-14 0-0 21, Johnson 2-5 6-6 11, Hume 3-11 0-0 7, Edwards 2-3 0-0 4, Jockuch 3-3 1-2 7, McCobb 4-4 0-0 11, Smoots 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 11-13 83.

Halftime_N. Colorado 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 4-11 (Stutzman 2-2, Maker 1-3, Smellie 1-3, Rushin 0-1, Cool 0-2), N. Colorado 14-30 (Harris 7-14, McCobb 3-3, Radebaugh 2-2, Johnson 1-3, Hume 1-8). Rebounds_Idaho St. 24 (Smellie, Porter 7), N. Colorado 29 (Radebaugh, Edwards 7). Assists_Idaho St. 9 (Cool 6), N. Colorado 16 (Radebaugh, McCobb 4). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 12, N. Colorado 15. A_1,477 (2,734).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.