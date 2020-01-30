N. Dakota St. 70, W. Illinois 49

N. DAKOTA ST. (15-7)

Ward 6-16 3-4 16, Kreuser 4-10 6-8 15, Shahid 4-13 6-6 15, Hunter 0-4 0-0 0, Samuelson 2-4 0-0 6, Quayle 2-4 2-2 7, Griesel 2-2 2-2 6, Knotek 0-2 0-0 0, Witz 2-4 0-0 4, Harden-Hayes 0-0 1-2 1, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 20-24 70.

W. ILLINOIS (5-14)

Pyle 1-10 1-1 3, Duff 3-12 0-0 8, Webster 7-19 0-0 16, Young 5-12 1-1 12, Arrington 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 1-4 1-2 3, Claar 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, King 1-2 1-2 4, Weyhrich 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-64 5-8 49.

Halftime_N. Dakota St. 29-27. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 6-24 (Samuelson 2-3, Ward 1-2, Quayle 1-3, Kreuser 1-5, Shahid 1-6, Knotek 0-2, Hunter 0-3), W. Illinois 6-21 (Webster 2-3, Duff 2-6, King 1-2, Young 1-6, Pyle 0-4). Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 45 (Ward 9), W. Illinois 31 (Pyle 10). Assists_N. Dakota St. 8 (Kreuser, Shahid 3), W. Illinois 4 (Webster 2). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 12, W. Illinois 17. A_624 (5,139).

