N. Dakota St. 82, Denver 70

DENVER (5-17)

Murkey 8-22 6-9 24, Townsend 8-17 4-5 23, Gatlin 4-8 0-0 8, Green 1-3 2-2 4, Eastmond 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Nzekwesi 2-3 0-0 5, Kurnaz 1-1 2-2 4, Bickham 0-0 2-2 2, McGlashan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 16-20 70.

N. DAKOTA ST. (14-7)

Hunter 4-7 4-4 14, Shahid 8-11 10-12 29, Eady 3-8 0-0 6, Kreuser 5-9 7-7 18, Quayle 1-1 1-2 4, Ward 1-5 1-2 3, Griesel 2-4 0-1 4, Harden-Hayes 0-1 2-2 2, Witz 0-1 2-2 2, Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 27-32 82.

Halftime_N. Dakota St. 29-23. 3-Point Goals_Denver 6-13 (Townsend 3-6, Murkey 2-4, Nzekwesi 1-1, Gatlin 0-1, Green 0-1), N. Dakota St. 7-15 (Shahid 3-4, Hunter 2-4, Quayle 1-1, Kreuser 1-2, Harden-Hayes 0-1, Ward 0-1, Eady 0-2). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Denver 28 (Murkey 9), N. Dakota St. 30 (Hunter 10). Assists_Denver 10 (Townsend, Eastmond 3), N. Dakota St. 7 (Hunter 3). Total Fouls_Denver 24, N. Dakota St. 17. A_3,006 (5,700).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.