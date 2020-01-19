Listen Live Sports

N. Dakota St. 83, North Dakota 74

January 19, 2020
 
NORTH DAKOTA (8-12)

Brown 3-5 2-2 9, Stewart 7-13 6-7 22, Walter 3-10 0-0 8, Rebraca 8-11 5-5 21, Allen-Eikens 3-11 1-2 7, Danielson 1-4 0-0 2, Urbonavicius 2-5 1-1 5, Atelbauers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 15-17 74.

N. DAKOTA ST. (13-6)

Shahid 6-14 8-8 22, Ward 11-22 4-5 27, Eady 2-4 5-6 10, Kreuser 3-7 0-0 7, Hunter 1-4 0-0 2, Samuelson 1-1 0-0 3, Witz 3-3 1-2 7, Quayle 0-0 2-2 2, Harden-Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Knotek 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 28-57 20-23 83.

Halftime_N. Dakota St. 41-34. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 5-20 (Stewart 2-5, Walter 2-6, Brown 1-2, Atelbauers 0-1, Urbonavicius 0-1, Danielson 0-2, Allen-Eikens 0-3), N. Dakota St. 7-18 (Shahid 2-6, Samuelson 1-1, Eady 1-2, Knotek 1-2, Kreuser 1-2, Ward 1-3, Hunter 0-2). Fouled Out_Kreuser. Rebounds_North Dakota 31 (Rebraca 8), N. Dakota St. 28 (Ward 11). Assists_North Dakota 8 (Stewart 6), N. Dakota St. 13 (Ward 6). Total Fouls_North Dakota 21, N. Dakota St. 15. A_3,817 (5,700).

