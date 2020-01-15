Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N. Fla., Jacksonville meet in conference play

January 15, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

North Florida (10-9, 3-1) vs. Jacksonville (8-10, 1-2)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Sun foes meet as North Florida squares off against Jacksonville. Both teams are coming off of big losses on Saturday. Jacksonville lost 54-37 on the road to Liberty, while North Florida came up short in a 78-66 game at home to NJIT.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, Garrett Sams and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Ospreys points over the team’s last five games.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Dolphins have allowed just 56 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 65 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.CLUTCH CARTER: Carter Hendricksen has connected on 40 percent of the 125 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ospreys have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Dolphins. Jacksonville has an assist on 21 of 62 field goals (33.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while North Florida has assists on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 12.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|15 Deloitte Open House
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. holds bilateral meeting with with Japanese Defense Minister

Today in History

1943: Pentagon building dedicated in Virginia