N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59

OHIO (10-11)

Preston 5-9 0-0 10, Dartis 2-11 0-0 6, McDay 4-9 2-2 13, Vander Plas 7-10 4-11 18, Ogbonda 1-2 2-2 4, Foster 0-0 2-3 2, Roderick 1-4 0-0 3, Mil.Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Springs 1-3 0-0 3, McMurray 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 10-18 59.

N. ILLINOIS (12-9)

Hankerson 1-5 0-0 2, German 7-15 2-3 18, McCarty 7-11 0-0 16, Beane 2-7 0-2 5, Cochran 4-6 4-6 12, James 1-4 0-0 3, Scott 1-1 0-0 3, Daow 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Mateen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 8-13 61.

Halftime_Ohio 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 7-24 (McDay 3-5, Dartis 2-10, Roderick 1-3, Springs 1-3, Mil.Brown 0-1, Preston 0-1, Vander Plas 0-1), N. Illinois 7-16 (McCarty 2-2, German 2-5, Scott 1-1, James 1-2, Beane 1-3, Mateen 0-1, Hankerson 0-2). Rebounds_Ohio 30 (Vander Plas 8), N. Illinois 35 (Cochran 10). Assists_Ohio 10 (Preston 7), N. Illinois 9 (Hankerson 3). Total Fouls_Ohio 16, N. Illinois 20. A_783 (10,000).

