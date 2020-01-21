N. Illinois 76, Kent St. 69

N. ILLINOIS (10-9)

Beane 5-9 3-3 14, Hankerson 3-6 0-0 9, German 4-13 9-12 17, James 6-11 3-3 16, McCarty 2-4 0-1 4, Cochran 3-6 0-0 6, Daow 2-4 2-2 7, Mateen 1-3 0-0 3, Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 17-21 76.

KENT ST. (13-6)

Williams 4-10 2-5 13, Pippen 7-14 1-2 18, Simons 1-10 0-0 3, Roberts 3-10 2-3 9, Whittington 3-6 2-2 8, Williamson 5-7 2-3 14, Peterson 1-2 0-0 2, Beck 0-0 0-0 0, Santiago 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 9-15 69.

Halftime_N. Illinois 41-33. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 7-15 (Hankerson 3-3, Beane 1-1, Daow 1-2, James 1-2, Mateen 1-2, Cochran 0-1, McCarty 0-1, German 0-3), Kent St. 10-30 (Williams 3-3, Pippen 3-8, Williamson 2-4, Roberts 1-6, Simons 1-7, Peterson 0-1, Santiago 0-1). Fouled Out_Simons. Rebounds_N. Illinois 42 (Beane, German 8), Kent St. 25 (Pippen 9). Assists_N. Illinois 8 (Hankerson 3), Kent St. 12 (Williams 3). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 18, Kent St. 19. A_2,211 (6,327).

