N. Iowa 67, Loyola of Chicago 62, OT

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (14-7)

Hall 3-10 2-2 10, Krutwig 9-19 1-2 19, Williamson 6-14 3-4 18, Clemons 3-11 0-1 7, Uguak 1-3 0-0 3, Kennedy 1-6 0-0 2, Wojcik 1-1 0-0 3, Pipkins 0-2 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Skokna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 6-9 62.

N. IOWA (17-3)

Berhow 3-8 2-2 11, Brown 3-8 0-1 6, Green 4-12 4-4 14, Phyfe 6-9 2-2 14, Haldeman 3-6 1-4 9, Kimmons 5-7 3-4 13, Pickford 0-1 0-0 0, Dahl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 12-17 67.

Halftime_N. Iowa 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 8-26 (Williamson 3-10, Hall 2-4, Wojcik 1-1, Uguak 1-2, Clemons 1-6, Kennedy 0-1, Krutwig 0-1, Pipkins 0-1), N. Iowa 7-18 (Berhow 3-7, Haldeman 2-3, Green 2-5, Brown 0-1, Kimmons 0-1, Pickford 0-1). Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 31 (Krutwig 14), N. Iowa 38 (Berhow 12). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 13 (Krutwig 4), N. Iowa 10 (Green, Phyfe 3). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 15, N. Iowa 11.

