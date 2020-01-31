N. Kentucky 71, Green Bay 62

N. KENTUCKY (15-7)

Sharpe 1-8 2-2 4, Faulkner 4-11 2-4 10, Tate 7-13 3-5 17, Langdon 6-10 5-6 22, Walton 3-13 7-8 15, Nelson 1-4 1-2 3, Djoko 0-1 0-0 0, Adheke 0-0 0-0 0, Eleeda 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 20-27 71.

GREEN BAY (10-13)

Davis 6-16 2-2 14, Hankerson 3-9 0-0 6, McCloud 5-13 0-2 11, Pipes 1-7 0-0 2, Bell 4-10 3-4 12, Schwartz 4-9 0-0 11, McNair 1-1 2-2 4, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Crist 0-0 2-2 2, Chevalier 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-71 9-12 62.

Halftime_Green Bay 34-32. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 7-27 (Langdon 5-7, Walton 2-9, Djoko 0-1, Eleeda 0-1, Tate 0-1, Faulkner 0-3, Sharpe 0-5), Green Bay 5-22 (Schwartz 3-5, Bell 1-3, McCloud 1-6, Hankerson 0-1, Chevalier 0-3, Pipes 0-4). Rebounds_N. Kentucky 43 (Tate 12), Green Bay 38 (McCloud 9). Assists_N. Kentucky 9 (Langdon 3), Green Bay 10 (Hankerson, Pipes 3). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 16, Green Bay 23. A_1,885 (4,018).

