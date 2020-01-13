Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Schedule-Winners

January 13, 2020 2:00 pm
 
Feb. 9 — x-Busch Clash at DAYTONA, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 At DAYTONA, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 16 — DAYTONA 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 23 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas, Nev.

March 1 — Auto Club 400, Fontana, Calif.

March 8 — Fanshield 500, Avondale, Ariz.

March 15 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.

March 22 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

March 29 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas

April 5 — Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn.

April 19 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.

April 26 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

May 3 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.

May 9 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, Va.

May 16 — x-NASCAR Open, Concord, N.C.

May 16 — x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.

May 24 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

May 31 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.

June 7 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

June 14 — Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 21 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicagoland, Joliet, Ill.

June 27 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.

June 28 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.

July 5 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line, Speedway, Ind.

July 11 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Sparta, Ky.

July 19 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

Aug. 9 — Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 16 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 23 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover – Race, Dover, Del.

Aug. 29 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 6 — Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 12 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 19 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 27 — South Point 400, Las Vegas, Nev.

Oct. 4 — 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 11 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 18 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 25 — AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 1 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 8 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

