NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Winners

January 13, 2020 2:00 pm
 
Through Jan. 12

1. Martin Truex Jr, 7.

2. Denny Hamlin, 6.

3. Kyle Busch, 5.

4. Kevin Harvick, 4.

5. Chase Elliott, 3.

5. Brad Keselowski, 3.

7. Joey Logano, 2.

8. Ryan Blaney, 1.

8. Alex Bowman, 1.

8. Kurt Busch, 1.

8. Justin Haley, 1.

8. Erik Jones, 1.

8. Kyle Larson, 1.

