NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Jan. 26

1. Tyler Reddick, 4040 (6).

2. Cole Custer, 4035 (7).

3. Christopher Bell, 4032 (8).

4. Justin Allgaier, 4023 (1).

5. Chase Briscoe, 2302 (1).

6. Austin Cindric, 2294 (2).

7. John H. Nemechek, 2253 (0).

8. Noah Gragson, 2246 (0).

9. Michael Annett, 2239 (1).

10. Brandon Jones, 2207 (1).

11. Ryan Sieg, 2171 (0).

12. Justin Haley, 2155 (0).

13. Gray Gaulding, 713 (0).

14. Jeremy Clements, 699 (0).

15. Brandon Brown, 574 (0).

16. Ray Black Jr, 547 (0).

17. Josh Williams, 527 (0).

18. Stephen Leicht, 449 (0).

19. Garrett Smithley, 443 (0).

20. BJ McLeod, 425 (0).

21. Matt Mills, 372 (0).

22. David Starr, 364 (0).

23. Vinnie Miller, 358 (0).

24. Joey Gase, 339 (0).

25. Zane Smith, 322 (0).

26. Chad Finchum, 250 (0).

27. Timmy Hill, 242 (0).

28. Tommy Joe Martins, 206 (0).

29. Jeb Burton, 201 (0).

30. Alex Labbe, 195 (0).

31. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 187 (0).

32. Landon Cassill, 175 (0).

33. Ryan Truex, 169 (0).

34. Shane Lee, 133 (0).

35. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 131 (0).

36. Mike Harmon, 129 (0).

37. Kaz Grala, 120 (0).

38. Stefan Parsons, 106 (0).

39. AJ Allmendinger, 105 (1).

40. Dillon Bassett, 102 (0).

41. Jeff Green, 85 (0).

42. Tyler Matthews, 83 (0).

43. Will Rodgers, 58 (0).

44. Joe Graf Jr, 55 (0).

45. Cj McLaughlin, 55 (0).

46. Elliott Sadler, 52 (0).

47. Chris Cockrum, 51 (0).

48. Ryan Vargas, 50 (0).

49. Regan Smith, 48 (0).

50. Cody Ware, 45 (0).

51. Ryan Repko, 45 (0).

52. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 41 (0).

53. Ja Junior Avila, 35 (0).

54. Kyle Weatherman, 35 (0).

55. Lawson Aschenbach, 35 (0).

56. Scott Heckert, 34 (0).

57. Jack Hawksworth, 32 (0).

58. JJ Yeley, 30 (0).

59. Ryan Ellis, 30 (0).

60. Stan Mullis, 29 (0).

61. Morgan Shepherd, 29 (0).

62. Colin Garrett, 27 (0).

63. Max Tullman, 27 (0).

64. John Jackson, 27 (0).

65. Nicolas Hammann, 22 (0).

66. Scott Lagasse Jr, 22 (0).

67. Caesar Bacarella, 17 (0).

68. Bobby Earnhardt, 16 (0).

69. Loris Hezemans, 15 (0).

70. Patrick Gallagher, 14 (0).

71. Donald Theetge, 13 (0).

72. Hermie Sadler, 13 (0).

73. Preston Pardus, 11 (0).

74. Carl Long, 10 (0).

75. Mason Diaz, 9 (0).

76. Dexter Bean, 7 (0).

77. Dick Karth, 7 (0).

78. Aaron Quine, 7 (0).

