National Football Conference Champions

2018_L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 23, OT
2017_Philadelphia 38, Minnesota 7
2016_Atlanta 44, Green Bay 21
2015_Carolina 49, Arizona 15
2014_Seattle 28, Green Bay 22, OT
2013_Seattle 23, San Francisco 17
2012_San Francisco 28, Atlanta 24
2011_N.Y. Giants 20, San Francisco 17, OT
2010_Green Bay 21, Chicago 14
2009_New Orleans 31, Minnesota 28, OT
2008_Arizona 32, Philadelphia 25
2007_New York 23, Green Bay 20, OT
2006_Chicago 39, New Orleans 14
2005_Seattle 34, Carolina 14
2004_Philadelphia 27, Atlanta 10
2003_Carolina 14, Philadelphia 3
2002_Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 10
2001_St. Louis 29, Philadelphia 24
2000_New York 41, Minnesota 0
1999_St. Louis 11, Tampa Bay 6
1998_Atlanta 30, Minnesota 27, OT
1997_Green Bay 23, San Francisco 10
1996_Green Bay 30, Carolina 13
1995_Dallas 38, Green Bay 27
1994_San Francisco 38, Dallas 28
1993_Dallas 38, San Francisco 21
1992_Dallas 30, San Francisco 20
1991_Washington 41, Detroit 10
1990_New York 15, San Francisco 13
1989_San Francisco 30, L.A. Rams 3
1988_San Francisco 28, Chicago 3
1987_Washington 17, Minnesota 10
1986_New York 17, Washington 0
1985_Chicago 24, L.A. Rams 0
1984_San Francisco 23, Chicago 0
1983_Washington 24, San Francisco 21
1982_Washington 31, Dallas 17
1981_San Francisco 28, Dallas 27
1980_Philadelphia 20, Dallas 7
1979_L.A. Rams 9, Tampa Bay 0
1978_Dallas 28, L.A. Rams 0
1977_Dallas 23, Minnesota 6
1976_Minnesota 24, L.A. Rams 13
1975_Dallas 37, L.A. Rams 7
1974_Minnesota 14, L.A. Rams 10
1973_Minnesota 27, Dallas 10
1972_Washington 26, Dallas 3
1971_Dallas 14, San Francisco 3
1970_Dallas 17, San Francisco 10
1969_Minnesota 27, Cleveland Browns 7
1968_Baltimore 34, Cleveland Browns 0
1967_Green Bay 21, Dallas 17
1966_Green Bay 34, Dallas 27
1965_Green Bay 23, Cleveland Browns 12
1964_Cleveland Browns 27, Baltimore 0
1963_Chicago Bears 14, New York 10
1962_Green Bay 16, New York 7
1961_Green Bay 37, New York 0
1960_Philadelphia 17, Green Bay 13
1959_Baltimore 31, New York 16
1958_Baltimore 23, New York 17, OT
1957_Detroit 59, Cleveland Browns 14
1956_New York 47, Chicago Bears 7
1955_Cleveland Browns 38, Los Angeles 14
1954_Cleveland Browns 56, Detroit 10
1953_Detroit 17, Cleveland Browns 16
1952_Detroit 17, Cleveland Browns 7
1951_Los Angeles 24, Cleveland Browns 17
1950_Cleveland Browns 30, Los Angeles 28
1949_Philadelphia 14, Los Angeles 0
1948_Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cardinals 0
1947_Chicago Cardinals 28, Philadelphia 21
1946_Chicago Bears 24, New York 14
1945_Cleveland Rams 15, Washington 14
1944_Green Bay 14, New York 7
1943_Chicago 41, Washington 21
1942_Washington 14, Chicago Bears 6
1941_Chicago Bears 37, New York 9
1940_Chicago Bears 73, Washington 0
1939_Green Bay 27, New York 0
1938_New York 23, Green Bay 17
1937_Washington 28, Chicago Bears 21
1936_Green Bay 21, Boston 6
1935_Detroit 26, New York 7
1934_New York 30, Chicago Bears 13
1933_Chicago Bears 23, New York 21
