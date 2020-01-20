Listen Live Sports

National Football Conference Champions

2019_San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20

2018_L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 23, OT

2017_Philadelphia 38, Minnesota 7

2016_Atlanta 44, Green Bay 21

2015_Carolina 49, Arizona 15

2014_Seattle 28, Green Bay 22, OT

2013_Seattle 23, San Francisco 17

2012_San Francisco 28, Atlanta 24

2011_N.Y. Giants 20, San Francisco 17, OT

2010_Green Bay 21, Chicago 14

2009_New Orleans 31, Minnesota 28, OT

2008_Arizona 32, Philadelphia 25

2007_New York 23, Green Bay 20, OT

2006_Chicago 39, New Orleans 14

2005_Seattle 34, Carolina 14

2004_Philadelphia 27, Atlanta 10

2003_Carolina 14, Philadelphia 3

2002_Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 10

2001_St. Louis 29, Philadelphia 24

2000_New York 41, Minnesota 0

1999_St. Louis 11, Tampa Bay 6

1998_Atlanta 30, Minnesota 27, OT

1997_Green Bay 23, San Francisco 10

1996_Green Bay 30, Carolina 13

1995_Dallas 38, Green Bay 27

1994_San Francisco 38, Dallas 28

1993_Dallas 38, San Francisco 21

1992_Dallas 30, San Francisco 20

1991_Washington 41, Detroit 10

1990_New York 15, San Francisco 13

1989_San Francisco 30, L.A. Rams 3

1988_San Francisco 28, Chicago 3

1987_Washington 17, Minnesota 10

1986_New York 17, Washington 0

1985_Chicago 24, L.A. Rams 0

1984_San Francisco 23, Chicago 0

1983_Washington 24, San Francisco 21

1982_Washington 31, Dallas 17

1981_San Francisco 28, Dallas 27

1980_Philadelphia 20, Dallas 7

1979_L.A. Rams 9, Tampa Bay 0

1978_Dallas 28, L.A. Rams 0

1977_Dallas 23, Minnesota 6

1976_Minnesota 24, L.A. Rams 13

1975_Dallas 37, L.A. Rams 7

1974_Minnesota 14, L.A. Rams 10

1973_Minnesota 27, Dallas 10

1972_Washington 26, Dallas 3

1971_Dallas 14, San Francisco 3

1970_Dallas 17, San Francisco 10

1969_Minnesota 27, Cleveland Browns 7

1968_Baltimore 34, Cleveland Browns 0

1967_Green Bay 21, Dallas 17

1966_Green Bay 34, Dallas 27

1965_Green Bay 23, Cleveland Browns 12

1964_Cleveland Browns 27, Baltimore 0

1963_Chicago Bears 14, New York 10

1962_Green Bay 16, New York 7

1961_Green Bay 37, New York 0

1960_Philadelphia 17, Green Bay 13

1959_Baltimore 31, New York 16

1958_Baltimore 23, New York 17, OT

1957_Detroit 59, Cleveland Browns 14

1956_New York 47, Chicago Bears 7

1955_Cleveland Browns 38, Los Angeles 14

1954_Cleveland Browns 56, Detroit 10

1953_Detroit 17, Cleveland Browns 16

1952_Detroit 17, Cleveland Browns 7

1951_Los Angeles 24, Cleveland Browns 17

1950_Cleveland Browns 30, Los Angeles 28

1949_Philadelphia 14, Los Angeles 0

1948_Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cardinals 0

1947_Chicago Cardinals 28, Philadelphia 21

1946_Chicago Bears 24, New York 14

1945_Cleveland Rams 15, Washington 14

1944_Green Bay 14, New York 7

1943_Chicago 41, Washington 21

1942_Washington 14, Chicago Bears 6

1941_Chicago Bears 37, New York 9

1940_Chicago Bears 73, Washington 0

1939_Green Bay 27, New York 0

1938_New York 23, Green Bay 17

1937_Washington 28, Chicago Bears 21

1936_Green Bay 21, Boston 6

1935_Detroit 26, New York 7

1934_New York 30, Chicago Bears 13

1933_Chicago Bears 23, New York 21

