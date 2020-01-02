NBA All-Star Voting

Released Jan. 2 Game: Feb. 16 at United Center, Chicago Eastern Conference Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, 1,073,358

2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, 606,534

3. Pascal Siakam, Toronto, 544,302

4. Jimmy Butler, Miami, 431,483

5. Jayson Tatum, Boston, 364,137

6. Tacko Fall, Boston, 110,269

7. Bam Adebayo, Miami, 104,086

8. Gordon Hayward, Boston, 75,420

9. Andre Drummond, Detroit, 68,076

10. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana, 67,482

Guards

1. Trae Young, Atlanta, 443,412

2. Krie Irving, Brooklyn, 432,481

3. Kemba Walker, Boston, 432,031

4. Derrick Rose, Detroit, 233,669

5. Zach LaVine, Chicago, 174,991

6. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia, 159,065

7. Jaylen Brown, Boston, 156,537

8. Kyle Lowry, Toronto, 154,139

9. Bradley Beal, Washington, 149,640

10. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn, 94,618

Western Conference Frontcourt

1. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers, 1,020,851

2. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers, 955,246

3. Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers, 740,657

4. Paul George, L.A. Clippers, 280,894

5. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 173,129

6. Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas, 171,749

7. Nikola Jokic, Denver, 160,934

8. Carmelo Anthony, Portland, 142,292

9. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans, 118,188

10. Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers, 69,785

Guards

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas, 1,073,957

2. James Harden, Houston, 749,080

3. Damian Lillard, Portland, 202,498

4. Stephen Curry, Golden State, 191,149

5. Russell Westbrook, Houston, 189,005

6. D’Angelo Russell, Golden State, 122,499

7. Donovan Mitchell, Utah, 108,349

8. Alex Caruso, L.A. Lakers, 92,233

9. Devin Booker, Phoenix, 91,817

10. Ja Morant, Memphis, 77,081

