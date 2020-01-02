Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA All-Star Voting

January 2, 2020 2:26 pm
 
< a min read
      
Released Jan. 2
Game: Feb. 16 at United Center, Chicago
Eastern Conference
Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, 1,073,358

2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, 606,534

3. Pascal Siakam, Toronto, 544,302

4. Jimmy Butler, Miami, 431,483

Advertisement

5. Jayson Tatum, Boston, 364,137

6. Tacko Fall, Boston, 110,269

7. Bam Adebayo, Miami, 104,086

8. Gordon Hayward, Boston, 75,420

9. Andre Drummond, Detroit, 68,076

10. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana, 67,482

Guards

1. Trae Young, Atlanta, 443,412

2. Krie Irving, Brooklyn, 432,481

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

3. Kemba Walker, Boston, 432,031

4. Derrick Rose, Detroit, 233,669

5. Zach LaVine, Chicago, 174,991

6. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia, 159,065

7. Jaylen Brown, Boston, 156,537

8. Kyle Lowry, Toronto, 154,139

9. Bradley Beal, Washington, 149,640

10. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn, 94,618

___

Western Conference
Frontcourt

1. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers, 1,020,851

2. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers, 955,246

3. Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers, 740,657

4. Paul George, L.A. Clippers, 280,894

5. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 173,129

6. Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas, 171,749

7. Nikola Jokic, Denver, 160,934

8. Carmelo Anthony, Portland, 142,292

9. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans, 118,188

10. Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers, 69,785

Guards

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas, 1,073,957

2. James Harden, Houston, 749,080

3. Damian Lillard, Portland, 202,498

4. Stephen Curry, Golden State, 191,149

5. Russell Westbrook, Houston, 189,005

6. D’Angelo Russell, Golden State, 122,499

7. Donovan Mitchell, Utah, 108,349

8. Alex Caruso, L.A. Lakers, 92,233

9. Devin Booker, Phoenix, 91,817

10. Ja Morant, Memphis, 77,081

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time